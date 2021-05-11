Fortem Technologies Announces Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with US Department of Homeland Security

Pleasant Grove, Utah, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortem Technologies, a leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, announced today that the Fortem SkyDome® System, including TrueView® radar, will be used as part of a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The program will focus on Air Domain Awareness (ADA), the capability to detect, track, and identify aerial-based threats, including unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

Testing will be conducted in three different states to represent the different environments of the northern U.S. border. The purpose of the ADA program is to safely explore systems, processes, and procedures in varying live operational environments and to provide technical information to the DHS, FAA, and other Federal organizations to further aid in developing requirements for future programs.

Fortem TrueView radar is the world’s most advanced, compact, high-performance radar system for detecting airborne objects. SkyDome Manager software provides real-time intrusion detection to identify, monitor, classify, and, if necessary, provide physical remediation of malicious or uncooperative drones while avoiding collateral damage. The SkyDome System and TrueView radar are military proven, perform day and night in all kinds of weather, and are optimal in terrain-complex landscapes.

“TrueView radar is designed to detect the types of dangerous drones used by criminals and terrorists that don’t emit an RF signal. These dark drones are the ones we’re most concerned about because more expensive RF listening systems cannot detect them,” said Timothy Bean, CEO of Fortem Technologies. “We are proud to participate in this program with DHS to advance national security and to ensure that our borders and our citizens are protected.”

The objectives of this program include evaluating products, services, and systems that detect, track, and identify the operator. To learn more about the collaboration and program, visit DHS’s website https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/air-domain-awareness.

About Fortem Technologies

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced, end to end system of distributed radar, AI at the Edge, deep sensor integration, and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors and defends the world’s venues, infrastructures, cities, and regions. The same system is accelerating the safety of the world’s airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Toshiba, Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners and others. For more, please visit www.fortemtech.com.



