Extension the powers of the member of the Management Board of Tallinna Sadam

On 11.05.2021, the supervisory board of AS Tallinna Sadam decided to extend the term of office of Margus Vihman, member of the management board / chief commercial officer, for a new 3-year term from the end of the previous term, i.e. for the period of 01.11.2021-31.10.2024.



The Management Board of Tallinna Sadam consists of three members, in addition to Margus Vihman; Valdo Kalm, chairman of the management board and Marko Raid, chief financial officer.

Aare Tark, chairman of the supervisory board of Tallinna Sadam, recognized Margus Vihman and other members of the management board for their work. "Despite the corona crisis, Tallinna Sadam has done very well and earned a profit and can pay the promised dividend to its shareholders. Customer relations are also well maintained and developed under the leadership of Margus. Also, the five-year largest cargo volume passing through our harbours is a remarkable achievement. All the supervisory board members unanimously supported the continuation of Margus on the management board.“

Margus Vihman has served as a member of Tallinna Sadam management board since 2016. Vihman is in charge of commercial activity – i.e. customer relations and sales activity. Previously, Vihman was sales director for Krimelte OÜ, regional sales director at the construction company Ruukki and regional director at Henkel Makroflex. Vihman has a master’s degree from the Estonian Business School in the field of international business administration.

Margus Vihman owns 10 000 shares of Tallinna Sadam.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2020 totalled EUR 107.4 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.4 million and profit EUR 28.5 million.

