TAALERI PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 11 MAY 2021 AT 17:10 (EEST)
Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – Titta Elomaa
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Elomaa, Titta
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20210510204900_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-05-10
Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK (CHID)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 10.925 EUR
(2): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 10.925 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 10.925 EUR
Taaleri Plc
Communications
Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com