Pearl Meyer Promotes Karen Butcher to Managing Director

BOSTON, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive compensation consultancy Pearl Meyer has promoted industry veteran Karen Butcher from principal to the role of managing director.

“Karen consistently provides outstanding levels of service to clients and has been instrumental in growing our banking practice,” said Steven Van Putten, senior managing director and Northeast region head at Pearl Meyer. “She truly believes in the strategic, symbiotic nature of executive compensation and leadership development. Our firm and our clientele benefit greatly from her expertise.”

Butcher is based in the firm’s Boston office, where she consults primarily to the banking industry. Her areas of expertise include executive and board compensation, broad-based compensation design and administration for employees at all levels, short- and long-term incentive compensation design, performance management, leadership development, and coaching. She is a frequent speaker at banking industry forums, including those hosted by New York Bankers Association, Massachusetts Bankers Association, Bank Director, and Corporate Board Member. Her latest publication is “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Banking: Determining the Levers That Can Turn Proclamations and Policy into Action.”

About Pearl Meyer

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management on the alignment of executive compensation with business and leadership strategy, making pay programs a powerful catalyst for value creation and competitive advantage. Pearl Meyer’s global clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private companies to the Fortune 500 and FTSE 350. The firm has offices in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, London, Los Angeles, New York, Rochester, and San Jose.

Attachment