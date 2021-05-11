TAALERI PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 11 MAY 2021 AT 17:15 (EEST)
Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – Fondlux Ab
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Fondlux Ab
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Ramsay, Peter
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20210511080959_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-05-10
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 156 Unit price: 10.95 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,271 Unit price: 10.95 EUR
(3): Volume: 573 Unit price: 10.95 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 10.95 EUR
Taaleri Plc
Communications
Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com