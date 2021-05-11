Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – Fondlux Ab

TAALERI PLC                MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS        11 MAY 2021 AT 17:15 (EEST)

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Fondlux Ab

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Ramsay, Peter

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20210511080959_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 156 Unit price: 10.95 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,271 Unit price: 10.95 EUR

(3): Volume: 573 Unit price: 10.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 10.95 EUR

Taaleri Plc
Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com