North America Waste Management Market to Generate $229.3 Billion by 2027: AMR

Portland,OR, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the North America waste management market garnered $208 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $229.3 billion by 2027, portraying a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Surge in amount of waste and stringent government regulations for waste management and illegal dumping fuel the growth of the North America waste management market. However, labor intensive and high costs of transportation hinder the market growth. On the other hand, implementation of advanced waste management practices presents new opportunities in the next few years.



Download Sample PDF (136 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11466

Covid-19 Scenario:

The waste production witnessed a steep decline from several industries and the commercial sector during the initial phase of covid-19, as industries and offices were partially or completely shut down. This, in turn, has affected the North America waste management market growth.

However, the growth in hygiene concerns due to the rapidspread of coronavirus has augmented the demand for waste management.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the North America waste management market based on service, type, and country.

Based on type, the industrial waste segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, contributing to more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hazardous waste segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report also involves municipal waste segment.



Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the North America Waste Management Market Request Here

Based on services, the disposable services segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the North America waste management market, and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report also studies collection services segment.

Based on country, the U.S contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for 92% of the total market share, and will maintain its lead position by 2027. However, Mexico is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyses the market across Canada.



Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/11466



Leading Players:

Leading players of the North America waste management market analyzed in the research include Biffa Plc, Covanta Holding Corporation, Bigbelly Inc., Remondis Se & Co. Kg, Veolia Environnement, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Republic Services, Inc., Clean Harbors, Inc., Suez, and Waste Management Inc.



Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Industrial Waste Heat Recovery System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Food Waste Disposable Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Mining Waste Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027



Plastic Waste Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027



About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact us: