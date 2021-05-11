Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – Robin Lindahl

TAALERI PLC                MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS        11 MAY 2021 AT 17:20 (EEST)

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Lindahl, Robin

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20210510212914_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-10

Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK (CHID)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 553 Unit price: 10.95 EUR

(2): Volume: 844 Unit price: 10.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 1,397 Volume weighted average price: 10.95 EUR

Taaleri Plc
Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com