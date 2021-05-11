Cadmium names Jim Obsitnik as CEO and Mike Dunn as CFO after a Record Year of Growth

FOREST HILL, Md., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony Technology Group (STG) announced the addition of two seasoned software industry veterans – Jim Obsitnik as CEO and Mike Dunn as CFO – to an executive leadership team created to combine the recent acquisitions of CadmiumCD, EthosCE, Warpwire, and CommPartners. Together, this new platform will simplify the production of events and maximize the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas, and knowledge. This new combined entity will be launched under a new unified company called Cadmium, whose goal is to build the world’s most-loved technology company powering world-class events and enduring educational experiences.



Jim Obsitnik and Mike Dunn will lead the unification of the individual divisions to create a single organization that meets the ongoing, mission-critical needs of current and future clients that engage professionals in continuing education via events, online learning, and video-enabled content. The new leadership team, backed by Symphony Technology Group’s (STG) deep pool of capital, has a broad, strategic vision to enable customers to evolve with the digital transformation that is happening in the events and education worlds.

After a record year in 2020 with annual recurring revenue (ARR) growing by more than 50%, the combined company intends to continue to invest in its products, customer service and growth as it further expands its value proposition for customers. In parallel with these organic initiatives, the company expects to continue to make strategic technology acquisitions that meet its customers’ existing and future needs to build the industry’s most comprehensive platform for this market.

The existing leaders – Michelle Wyatt and Peter Wyatt of CadmiumCD, Joel DeGrands and Ezra Wolfe of EthosCE, Andrew Synowiez and Monte Evans of Warpwire, and Rich Finstein and John Volentine of CommPartners – will remain with the business and have become an integral part of the new leadership team going forward.

About Jim Obsitnik, CEO of Cadmium

Jim Obsitnik has over twenty-five years’ experience creating and building organizations focused on providing mission-critical B2B SaaS solutions which deliver exceptional return-on-investment for customers while tapping into platform-based ecosystems and capitalizing on emerging technology trends. His deep experience in learning management solutions along with his ability to drive growth in businesses that have served various industry verticals enables him to guide the strategy of the organization that will include both organic and inorganic growth.

“Jim’s track record at industry leaders including Netscape, Commerce One, Everdream/Dell, Taleo/Oracle, & Capsilon/Ellie Mae has demonstrated a proven ability to create enterprise value organically and inorganically. His team-oriented management skills will be key in helping us build a diverse and agile team from these exceptionally talented companies with a focus on results, collaboration, and transparency,” said William Chisholm, co-founder and Managing Partner of STG and Chairman of the Cadmium Board.

Obsitnik will lead the new unified company as CEO of the newly launched Cadmium organization, which brings together CadmiumCD, EthosCE, Warpwire, CommPartners, and any additional acquisitions that STG makes through this platform.

“The combination of CadmiumCD, CommParnters, EthosCE, and Warpwire presents a significant opportunity to bring a unique vision and value proposition to the events and professional education markets that no other SaaS provider is capable of. Enabling knowledge and relationships to be more long-lasting and valuable than just that enabled by point-in-time events will transform industries and deliver significant business outcomes. I’m excited to join the founders of CadmiumCD, CommPartners, EthosCE, and Warpwire on this compelling journey,” said Obsitnik.

About Mike Dunn, CFO of Cadmium



Mike Dunn has over fifteen years’ experience in the CFO role where he has managed finance, HR and legal functions, and seamlessly integrated multiple strategic acquisitions for growing software, technology and professional services companies in the Washington, D.C. area.

“Mike is a seasoned CFO with a unique background in finance, strategy, and corporate development. With a track record of successfully facilitating the rapid growth of B2B technology and SaaS software companies, he is the perfect fit for this growing platform as we continue to rapidly scale the business with M&A and organic investments,” said Rushi Kulkarni, a Principal at STG and Cadmium Board member.

Dunn will oversee the strategic growth and resources available to the company as it continues its expansion into events and professional education markets.

“By bringing together the exceptional technology platforms and teams that have driven the success of CadmiumCD, CommPartners, EthosCE and WarpWire, the company offers unparalleled breadth and flexibility to ensure that content-driven organizations can bring together their revenue streams onto one platform, and consistently deliver measurable value to their customers. I’m eager to help the team continue to build a unified company to meet the needs of this dynamic market,” said Dunn.

About Cadmium

Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas, and knowledge. The company’s software products are trusted by more than 500 content-driven organizations worldwide to generate revenue, drive customer retention, and lower operational costs for their events and education initiatives.

For more information, visit https://gocadmium.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d7c6900-d40a-439f-bb5d-db0fea4b423f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7b53fdb-fa50-4cfa-adaa-c8944cda38ca