Bridgepoint Advises Data Migration Resources on Its Merger With Syniti

Mission, KS, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principals of Bridgepoint Investment Banking (“Bridgepoint”) acted as the sole financial advisor to Data Migration Resources (“DMR”) on its merger with Syniti, a portfolio company of Bridge Growth Partners.

Prior to the merger, Bridgepoint previously acted as the sole financing arranger to DMR on its growth capital raise and as sole financial advisor on its cross-border acquisition of Mexico-based Dabarc Systems. These prior transactions strengthened the position of DMR and set the stage for a successful merger and value maximization.

The long-term relationship between Bridgepoint and DMR resulted in a multi-stage process that put DMR in a strong position to grow and expand its business. DMR will join Syniti, the global leader in enterprise data management, to service Fortune 2000 companies across the globe. DMR and Syniti both have global leadership, a prominent global presence, and proprietary software platforms as well as the largest collection of data specialists. The combined entity will become the largest market leader in the data management space. As part of the transaction, DMR’s proprietary software solution was carved out of the merger, with DMR’s shareholder group retaining the rights to the platform and continuing to grow the solution with Syniti’s expertise.

“Throughout the process of DMR’s three transactions, the Bridgepoint team has continuously demonstrated their expertise in the software and IT services space and intimately understood our short-term and long-term goals. They have been a trusted advisor over the years, utilizing both their leveraged finance and M&A capabilities and expertise to help us with our growth capital raise, cross-border acquisition, and now finding us the perfect partner in Syniti. My shareholders and I greatly appreciate Bridgepoint’s experience and the exceptional outcomes they have created for us,” commented Data Migration Resources Founder & CEO, Ryan Rodenburg.

Bridgepoint Managing Director Mike Anderson added, “The team at Bridgepoint is proud to have become a trusted partner for Data Migration Resources. As we have just completed our third transaction for DMR, we couldn’t be more pleased to have been able to help with the transition of a company through their first institutional debt capital raise, a cross-border acquisition and ultimately this merger. Increasing the value of the company through this process and generating exceptional value for the shareholders highlights our impact investment banking mission.”

“This merger has created a true global leader in the SAP enterprise data management space. With a global presence, stellar management team, solid reputation for service quality and proprietary data management software, DMR was well positioned for the next phase of growth and the transaction resulted in ultimate value realization for the shareholders.

The deal environment for companies in the enterprise data management & analytics, system integrations, cloud migrations, cyber security and managed IT services spaces is favorable to sellers in an unprecedented manner, and Bridgepoint’s dedicated Technology investment banking team is excited to continue our focus on helping these companies reach their growth and liquidity goals,” added Bridgepoint Vice President Subhash Marineni.

About Bridgepoint Investment Banking

Bridgepoint Investment Banking, a division of Bridgepoint Holdings NE, LLC, is a market-leading boutique impact investment bank. The Bridgepoint team, through their broker dealer relationship with M&A Securities Group, Inc., an unaffiliated entity, serves privately-owned companies over their corporate lifecycles by providing capital raising and M&A advisory solutions. Bridgepoint serves clients globally across a range of focus sectors including technology, software and IT services. Learn more about Bridgepoint Investment Banking at www.bridgepointib.com.

About Data Migration Resources

Headquartered in Mission, KS, Data Migration Resources helps the world’s leading organizations with the challenge of SAP data management. DMR offers specialized tools and professional services that support data migration, data quality, and master data governance. DMR helps its customers take data “off the critical path” of their SAP journey and empowers them to achieve data-driven business outcomes using SAP solutions for EIM. Learn more about Data Migration Resources at www.datamigrationresources.com.

About Syniti

Syniti solves the world's most complex data challenges by uniquely combining intelligent AI-driven software and vast data expertise to yield certain and superior business outcomes. For over 25 years, Syniti has partnered with the Fortune 2000 to unlock valuable insights that propel growth, reduce risk and increase their competitive edge. Its full end-to-end platform of capabilities span data conversion and data quality, data archival and replication, master data management, analytics, information governance, and data strategy. Syniti is a portfolio company of private equity firm Bridge Growth Partners LLC. Read more at www.syniti.com.