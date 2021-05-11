Global Remote Physiotherapy Market Size - Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Remote Physiotherapy Market will grow with a high CAGR value over the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. Remote Physiotherapy is a technology-oriented program to offer products and services through a virtual platform. These are computer-oriented programs where the patient can consult and engage with the therapists or doctors virtually. Changing lifestyle due to Covid-19 impact has resulted in the high rate introduction of these platforms and they are proved to be a successful platform for patients who need consultation.



These therapies are not a new phenomenon in developed countries. However, with the occurrence of social distancing and lockdown incidences, remote physiotherapy has reached patients from diversified age groups, interests, and areas.





Browse TOC on “Global Remote Physiotherapy Market - Forecast to 2026"

https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-remote-physiotherapy-market-3099





Tele-rehabilitation being the widely used mode

Tele-rehabilitation has gained high penetration in the Remote Physiotherapy market due to its high suitability and compatibility while engaging with the patient. The services are highly compatible as they involve moderate technology-oriented programs which makes them perfect for any patient with minimal technology access. Increasing demand for virtual consultation will instigate the demand in the coming years.

Emerging gamification activities in the virtual neuro-rehabilitation

The introduction of gamification in VR therapies to inculcate interest among patients by offering challenging tasks and providing real-time feedback will result in a high preference for Remote Physiotherapy. A high success rate accompanied by patient’s positive feedback will induce the demand.

North America led the regional segment

North America, led by the U.S. and Canada dominated the Remote Physiotherapy regional share in 2019. Healthcare industry expansion along with the presence of a large number of telehealthcare platforms will support the regional industry growth during the forecast period. Increasing preference for virtual physiotherapies due to the Covid-19 pandemic along with the preference for personalized therapies are key success factors to drive the industry penetration. Also, a high success rate accompanied by more compatibility and suitability for patients will influence the regional demand.

Technology advancement and innovation are key strategies

Global key industry players include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Reflexion Health, Inc., Doctors on Demand, Immersive Rehab, Movendo, MindMaze, C2Care, American Well, VR Health, Care Innovations, Jintronix, CoRehab srl, Hinge Health, Inc., PlayWork, SWORD Health, S.A., Neorehab, MIRA Rehab Limited, MIRA Rehab Limited, Neuro Rehab VRYancheng Tianrun Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Physio4D, Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies S.L., Tyromotion GmbH, Brontes Processing Ltd., Rehametrics, Geminus-Qhom, DIH Medical, Bridgeway Senior Healthcare, Doctor Kinetic, Augment Therapy, Immersive Rehab, inMotionVR, Pale Blue, and VR Health.

The Remote Physiotherapy industry share is fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of companies offering diversified products and services. Technology advancement, product innovation, and increasing customer acceptance are among the key identified strategies noticed in the industry.





Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-remote-physiotherapy-market-3099





Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Virtual Reality

3D Motion-Capture Technology

Tele-Rehabilitation





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Services

Products

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Cardio-Pulmonary

Neurology

Orthopedic

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa





Website: Global Market Estimates

