Avenue5 Residential Hires Stephani Park as Senior Vice President of its Texas Multifamily Portfolio

Seattle, WA, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenue5 Residential, a multifamily property management services firm, announces that Stephani Park has been appointed senior vice president of operations in Texas. In this brand-new role, Park will lead a regional leadership team of vice presidents and regional managers overseeing more than 40 multifamily and single-family assets and 10,000 units. She will also help Avenue5’s clients with new business opportunities throughout Texas.

“Stephani is a well-respected industry leader with a track record of optimizing operational practices and strengthening the client experience by driving increased asset revenue,” said Lesa LaRocca, division president at Avenue5. “We are thrilled to have her guide our strategic direction in Texas, as our clients’ investment interest in the state continues to accelerate.”

Park began her Texas multifamily career in 1987, and has overseen performance for pre-development, lease-up, stabilized, value-add, and new construction assets, as well as properties undergoing extensive renovations. She possesses experience in generating comprehensive budgets, creating and analyzing detailed financial reports, crafting strategies to improve NOI and revenue growth, conducting market analyses, executing effective marketing plans for lease-up and underperforming assets, leading product positioning strategies, increasing property operational efficiencies, managing asset acquisitions and dispositions, and training, mentoring, and coaching associates. Prior to joining Avenue5, Park served in portfolio leadership roles for Roscoe Property Management, Oden Hughes Management, and Riverstone Residential Group. She currently serves as president of the Austin Apartment Association, holds a certified apartment portfolio supervisor designation, and is a licensed Texas real estate broker.

“Stephani possesses critical market insights that will help Avenue5 to enhance our clients’ competitive positions throughout the state of Texas,'' confirmed Steve Davis, chief operating officer at Avenue5. “She is well positioned to build on Avenue5’s success in the state, reinforce our culture of personalized client service, and unlock further value for the clients we serve.”

Park, who is based in Austin, will report to LaRocca.





About Avenue5 Residential

Avenue5, a multifamily property management services firm, oversees more than 400 properties and 75,000 units in 13 states and Washington, DC. The company is headquartered in Seattle, and has offices in Orange County, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, Spokane, and greater Washington, DC. In addition, Avenue5’s local experts are based in key markets including Northern California, Los Angeles, San Diego, Reno, Las Vegas, Colorado Springs, Denver, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, Baltimore, and Charlotte. Avenue5 employs about 2,000 associates nationwide. www.avenue5.com

