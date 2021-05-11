The Entreprenistas Behind Socialfly Launch Esteemed Membership Community To Empower Women and Inspire The Next Generation of Female Leaders

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entreprenista , the digital media company dedicated to helping women grow and scale their businesses, created by the founders of the leading social media agency Socialfly , announces the launch of The Entreprenista League – a membership community for the current and future generation of women leaders and entrepreneurs.



“As women in business, our days are filled with challenges: from marketing, to management, to financial, and there are numerous speedbumps we encounter on the road to success. Our goal is to provide a community for women to help navigate these hurdles and a network to help take their business to the next level,” said Stephanie Cartin, CEO of Entreprenista and Co-Founder of Socialfly. “The Entreprenista League leverages the proven business tools, resources and solutions that have helped us successfully scale our business, Socialfly, and makes the time you spend building your business fun, collaborative, and guaranteed to lead to meaningful connections.”

The Entreprenista League provides direct access to Stephanie, Courtney and their inner circle of successful female founders and entrepreneurs, along with free trials and discounts to the business tools and solutions that have helped them scale their businesses. Members can leverage the Entreprenista platform for website and social media features to a large and powerful audience for personal brand and business exposure, and receive peer-to-peer support, mentorship, educational programming, and access to exclusive content and virtual networking events guaranteed to lead to meaningful connections. The goal is to empower, inspire and help the current and aspiring generation of female leaders and entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams and celebrate their success.

“As a serial entrepreneur and someone currently running multiple businesses, I have found the Entreprenista platform to be an exceptional way to convey the truth about being an entrepreneur blended with the special and unique benefit of being a mother and a spouse and how those attributes carry forward into leadership,” said Melissa Facchina, Co-Founder of Siddhi Capital. “I have found over my years that women tend to want to help other women but they often don’t know how to leverage a broad approach to do so. Stephanie and Courtney have created a platform - more importantly a network - where experiences, fears, successes, challenges, strengths and weaknesses can be shared and discussed.”

The Entreprenista community is made up of female founders and decision makers, and aspiring Entreprenistas who get to learn the secrets to running a business from women who’ve done it. Every day, Entreprenista’s site and social pages feature female founders and leaders, along with the business tools and solutions they’ve used to become successful. It started with The Entreprenista Podcast , which hosts successful female leaders each week, and gets into the nitty gritty of what it’s like really to run a company. Some recent guests include Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, Co-founder of Gilt and Glamsquad, Lisa Price, Founder of Carol’s Daughter, and Suzanne Somers.

To learn more about the Entreprenista League and apply today, visit https://theleague.entreprenista.com/membership . Founding member enrollment closes May 17th!

To learn more about Entreprenista, visit www.entreprenista.com . To listen to recent episodes of the Entreprenista podcast visit www.entreprenista.com/listen or subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts , iHeart Radio or Spotify .

About Entreprenista

Entreprenista empowers women by celebrating and sharing the stories, lessons and business insights of female leaders while creating a community that cultivates meaningful business connections and support.

Whether they’re partnering with solutions to help our audience make the most of their ecommerce site, or producing curated virtual events guaranteed to lead to meaningful connections, Entreprenista is the #1 resource to help women succeed in business.

About Socialfly:

Headquartered in New York City, Socialfly is a female-founded and led team of digital experts who are setting the new standard for reaching, engaging and converting women audiences on social media. As a non-traditional marketing partner, Socialfly provides brands with social media strategy, platform management, influencer marketing, paid media and creative services. Socialfly’s mission is to empower and enable women to feel genuinely seen, heard and supported by the brands they follow on social media. Founded in 2013, the agency has transformed over 300+ clients’ social strategies and has won several industry awards.

