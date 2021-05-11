Sauce Labs and IREX Partner to Address the Equity Gap in STEM

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc. , the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that deliver digital confidence, and IREX , a global development and education organization, announced today the launch of a new joint initiative to create hands-on opportunities for students to learn and develop critical STEM skills. Sponsored and supported by Sauce Labs, the IREX Global Solutions STEM Challenge will create learning opportunities in the STEM workforce for BIPoC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) as well as women and girls across both BIPoC and non-BIPoC communities. The 10-week program allows high school students to virtually collaborate and develop practical, STEM-based solutions to real-world challenges impacting their communities while competing for $5,000 in prizes.

To participate in the IREX Global Solutions STEM Challenge, educators teaching math, science, computer science, or a closely related subject for grade levels 9-12 in the states of California, Illinois, and South Carolina are encouraged to apply on behalf of their students and schools. Selected teachers will form and lead a team of students from their respective high schools, facilitating the learning and collaboration experience throughout the competition. Teachers will also participate in professional development opportunities by way of specially designed training on effective virtual collaboration and inclusive STEM education. Teachers can apply online through June 1, 2021.

“For far too long, too many people of color, women, and girls have been excluded from rewarding careers in the tech industry due to a lack of access to quality STEM education and experiential learning opportunities,” said Kristin Lord, President and CEO, IREX. “Our goal with Sauce Labs is to extend access to those opportunities and, in the process, diversify and expand the tech industry’s pipeline of talent in the United States. We are grateful to have a partner in Sauce Labs that shares our mission of promoting more just, prosperous, and inclusive societies and supports this important initiative."

Support for the new program is part of a broader effort by Sauce Labs to help IREX promote a more just, prosperous, and inclusive society through quality education and leadership development. Sauce Labs provided foundational funding for the Global Solutions STEM Challenge in the form of a $125,000 cash donation, and other organizations are encouraged to follow suit.

“Building digital confidence and creating digital experiences that work for everyone is as much about education as it is technology,” said Aled Miles, president and CEO, Sauce Labs. “Our partnership with IREX and our support for the Global Solutions STEM Challenge is a testament to the enthusiasm everyone at Sauce Labs has for connecting the technology leaders of tomorrow with learning opportunities today. IREX is an incredible organization and we couldn’t be more proud and excited to support their efforts.”



Get involved

To donate in support of the Global Solutions STEM Challenge, visit IREX online or contact Janella Ferguson .



About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs is the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that deliver digital confidence. The Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud delivers a 360-degree view of a customer’s application experience, ensuring that web and mobile applications look, function, and perform exactly as they should on every browser, OS, and device, every single time. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by TPG, Salesforce Ventures, IVP, Adams Street Partners, and Riverwood Capital. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com .

About IREX

IREX is a global development and education nonprofit that seeks to build more just, prosperous, and inclusive societies. With operations in more than 100 countries, IREX works to empower youth, cultivate leaders, strengthen institutions, and extend access to quality information and education.

