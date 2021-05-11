CLEAResult ATLAS™ Marketplace: A Commerce Solution Designed for Our Connected Energy Future

Austin, Texas, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the launch of CLEAResult ATLAS™, CLEAResult laid out a vision for a connected energy future and a new era of innovative technology-based energy solutions. Already a leader in developing and implementing efficiency programs for utilities, CLEAResult is launching CLEAResult ATLAS™ Marketplace to provide a seamlessly connected shopping experience for utility customers. CLEAResult ATLAS™ Marketplace is a holistic commerce solution enabling direct purchasing of discounted energy-saving products and services, with simplified UX and single sign-on (SSO) for a streamlined and convenient experience from top to bottom.

CLEAResult ATLAS™ was designed to support a range of expansions over time that will broaden the technology solution’s scope, channeling its universal data into new uses and contexts. Thanks to the limitless framework of data CLEAResult ATLAS™ provides, these expansions are made more powerful and effective than ever before.

CLEAResult ATLAS™ Marketplace serves as both a digital storefront and an education center that connects customers to the tools and content they need to manage home and business energy use. For customers, it brings together a common portfolio of modular programs, products, and services intended to engage diverse customer segments across markets. This unique solution includes:

A personalized experience for every customer, made possible by the scaling and data sourcing capabilities of CLEAResult ATLAS™

The ability to cross-promote retail instant rebate coupons and/or post-purchase rebate applications in a low-friction, unified customer experience

Best-in-class commerce technology, scalable, and secure with 99.9% uptime

Multilayered fraud prevention capabilities

Single Sign On (SSO)

Dynamically scalable architecture for peak sales periods and events

CLEAResult ATLAS™ Marketplace goes beyond a simple purchase, rebate or validation tool, offering a unified approach to online commerce. CLEAResult ATLAS™ Marketplace is built to bring more customers into the world of efficiency, and kickstart an energy saving habit they’ll never give up. In combining a digital storefront with educational resources, the vision of CLEAResult ATLAS™ Marketplace is to introduce more customers to energy savings opportunities they may not know they have, jumpstart their individual efficiency journeys, and ultimately, change the way they use energy.

“To create a connected energy future, we need a commerce solution that streamlines the customer experience and eliminates barriers to energy efficiency. CLEAResult ATLAS™ Marketplace builds on our legacy of energy efficiency solutions, expands our unifying technology solution, CLEAResult ATLAS™, and represents a massive step toward realizing CLEAResult’s founding vision.” - Divakar Jandhyala, Chief Digital & Technology Officer

Like all CLEAResult innovations, CLEAResult ATLAS™ Marketplace will set a new standard for what utilities and customers should expect from a ‘best-in-class’ solution. And thanks to CLEAResult’s expansive supplier network, from day one it will be uniquely positioned to enable drop shipping across diverse suppliers and a network of best-in-class partners.

Stay tuned for more updates on the exciting innovations and services made possible by CLEAResult ATLAS™.

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency and demand response solutions in North America. Through proven demand side management strategies tailored to clients’ unique needs, CLEAResult combines the strength of our energy experts and innovative technology to help over 250 utilities change the way people use energy. CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has over 2,500 employees in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is a portfolio company of the private equity firm TPG and The Rise Fund, a global impact fund led by TPG. For more information, visit clearesult.com.

Follow us on: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram