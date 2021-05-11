Anis Hadj-Taieb Joins GreyOrange as VP of Global Sales

ATLANTA, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange , a global provider of solutions that modernize fulfillment operations through the AI-driven GreyMatter™ Fulfillment Operating System and Ranger™ Robot Series, today announced Anis Hadj-Taieb has joined GreyOrange as Vice President of Global Sales. Hadj-Taieb will oversee GreyOrange’s global sales strategies and operations, driving international growth and customer satisfaction.

“Anis is a detail-oriented and process-focused leader with a proven track record of success in global expansion through effective sales strategies and aggressive growth initiatives,” said Jeff Cashman, Chief Operations Officer, GreyOrange. “With over 20 years of experience in sales, Anis’ expertise will prove to be invaluable as GreyOrange continues to scale.”

In his role as VP of Global Sales, Hadj-Taieb will lead GreyOrange’s sales team, accelerating revenue by expanding GreyOrange’s global presence, developing new channels and contributing to the company’s overall marketing and business strategies using a results-oriented approach.

“I look forward to joining GreyOrange’s world-class team of sales professionals and collaborating with other leaders to develop strategies that will support GreyOrange’s rapid global expansion while continuing to solve meaningful business challenges and ensuring customer satisfaction,” said Hadj-Taieb.

Prior to joining GreyOrange, Hadj-Taieb served as VP of Global Sales for PRGX Global Inc., in addition to several sales-oriented leadership roles for a number of organizations, including Eversight, Revionics, Infor and Oracle.

GreyOrange is the only company that modernizes fulfillment operations by combining smart robots with an AI-driven Fulfillment Operating System (FOS) that continuously prioritizes decisions and workflows to efficiently orchestrate tasks, people, robots to optimize performance across a distribution center. The GreyOrange™ FOS works with the company’s Ranger Robot series (as well as robots and equipment from other companies) to feed real-time data into always-solving algorithms that calculate each next-best decision, whether solving for every-day omnichannel performance or solving for peak period commitments. By optimizing how inventory is picked, packed and shipped in real-time, companies can make and keep more promises to customers and stores, accelerate throughput, lower costs, meet Service Level Agreements (SLAs), and protect the safety of people and inventory.

