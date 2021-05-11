Cleantech Building Materials: EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTION AND ISSUE OF NEW SHARES

11 May 2021

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM

ISIN: GBOOBVIVRR47

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC

EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTION AND ISSUE OF NEW SHARES

Cleantech Building Materials PLC (“CBM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received a notice of exercise of share options from an option holder as disclosed in the CBM Company Description published on 20 December 2016, and accordingly 360,000 new Ordinary Shares at a price of €0.35 each will be issued to the option holder (the “Option Issue”). The Company will apply for the 360,000 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Exchange.

Following the Option Issue, the issued share capital of the Company will be 76,985,773 Ordinary Shares, with no Ordinary Shares held in Treasury. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator by which they are required to notify their interest in, or change to, their interest in Ordinary Shares under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Further information may be found at the Company's website at www.cbm-plc.com

Further Enquiries:

Cleantech Building Materials plc

Adrian Wyn-Griffiths info@cbm-plc.com

+44 20 3934 6630







Keswick Global AG (Certified Adviser) info@keswickglobal.com

+43 1 740 408045







IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR)

Tim Metcalfe

Zach Cohen +44 20 3934 6630

The information communicated in this announcement is “inside information” for the purposes of article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.