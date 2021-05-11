Stryker-Munley Group launches new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion practice

SAN ANTONIO, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker-Munley Group (SMG), a Charleston, S.C.-based integrated public relations and marketing communication agency, today announced the launch of its new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) practice. SMG named Mae Escobar national director of the practice, and she will continue in her current role as president of SMG San Antonio.

In her new position, Escobar will oversee the development and implementation of programs and services that promote diversity within SMG’s national organization and in the representation of the company’s portfolio of clients.

“Our core values of social justice, service and integrity have provided the compass that has guided SMG in our 2O-year journey,” said Mike Jamieson, managing partner of SMG. “With Mae’s leadership — and in giving a name and notice to this practice — we will be more proactive in our efforts with clients and media.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the makeup of the public relations industry is chiefly white (85.4%), with 7.9% of employees identifying as “Hispanic or Latino,” 6.6% as “Black or African American” and 6% as Asian. These percentages are not reflective of the overall U.S. population or business and services.

“We are particularly proud that many of our professional campaign initiatives reflect our commitment to DEI,” stated Escobar. “As a San Antonio resident, DEI is what keeps our community vibrant and strong through business, education, health, arts, culture and sustainability. I personally have a commitment to continue to educate and become a role model here both in Texas and throughout the country for the next generation.”

SMG’s focus on building DEI involves two steps. First, using best practices to bring in more diverse SMG partners and associates and promote DEI within each regional office. The second step is making concentrated outreach to the business community at large to share our findings, research and communications expertise, with the ultimate goal of making everyone feel included and comfortable in their belonging.

About SMG:

Stryker-Munley Group has offices in Boston, Boulder, Charleston, Charlotte, Chicago, Knoxville, San Antonio, and Washington, D.C. Founded in 1991, SMG’s independently owned and operated offices are led by senior level communications executives who look to create best practices for clients, while also maintaining a healthy and positive office culture.

###