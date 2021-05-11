Zyter Introduces Smart Factories™ IoT Solution

Rockville, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter, Inc., a leading digital health and IoT-enablement platform, announced today the launch of Zyter Smart Factories™, an end-to-end intelligent solution that connects factory floor machinery, workers, and building systems using the latest Internet of Things (IoT) technology devices on Zyter’s digital transformation platform.

Zyter Smart Factories is a component of the Zyter SmartSpaces IoT platform. Trusted by Qualcomm® to be the foundation of its Smart Cities Accelerator Program, the Zyter SmartSpaces Platform breaks down silos of information by integrating and consolidating data from IoT devices and applications in a seamless interface.

Zyter Smart Factories gives manufacturers a 360-degree view of what is happening across the entire factory floor using a network of connected devices and sensors, including safety equipment worn by workers. IoT sensors send alerts and notifications on worker safety issues, authorization breaches, machinery utilization, and asset monitoring to the Zyter Smart Factories dashboard. Zyter Smart Factories translates this data to analytics to help manufacturers understand factory productivity and safety metrics, as well as gain insight into other metrics related to factory management, operations and efficiency improvements.

“Zyter Smart Factories meets the increasing demand from manufacturers for IoT technologies that help make the factory run more efficiently,” said Sanjay Govil, founder and CEO of Zyter, Inc. “With the analytics gained from complete visibility of the factory floor, machinery monitoring, and worker tracking, manufacturers can make more informed decisions to make their factories smarter, safer, and more productive.”

The key features of Zyter Smart Factories include:

Factory Floor Productivity – Provides a continuous stream of real-time data from IoT devices on machinery, material and workers to enable factory managers to optimally plan production runs as well as monitor and quickly address events and incidents to avoid safety issues or loss of productivity.

Provides a continuous stream of real-time data from IoT devices on machinery, material and workers to enable factory managers to optimally plan production runs as well as monitor and quickly address events and incidents to avoid safety issues or loss of productivity. Worker Safety and Tracking – Detects and alerts whenever workers remove hard hats, safety goggles, and other gear and also if workers enter unauthorized areas. Zyter Smart Factories can also send machine malfunction safety alerts to notify supervisors and on-site medical personnel to preempt any potential worker injury.

Detects and alerts whenever workers remove hard hats, safety goggles, and other gear and also if workers enter unauthorized areas. Zyter Smart Factories can also send machine malfunction safety alerts to notify supervisors and on-site medical personnel to preempt any potential worker injury. Asset Tracking and Utilization – Provides real-time data on usage of high-value machinery in terms of running times, usage efficiency, energy consumption, and more. Zyter Smart Factories also has asset tracking capability to quickly locate manufacturing materials or mobile equipment, and send alerts if assets are being moved without authorization.

Ready for 5G connectivity, Zyter Smart Factories enables manufacturers of all sizes to easily upgrade from legacy hard-wired IT and Wi-Fi systems to a private 5G-enabled IT or cellular network that supports multiple IoT devices. Zyter partners with Qualcomm and other leading telecom companies to provide manufacturers with access to enhanced connectivity services.

For more information on Zyter Smart Factories, please visit www.Zyter.com/SmartFactories.

About Zyter, Inc.

Zyter delivers a wide range of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions spanning buildings, stadiums, campuses, and even cities. As the foundation for the Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator Program, the Zyter SmartSpaces(TM) platform supports solutions for multiple markets including healthcare, education, logistics, retail, travel, and construction. By integrating and consolidating data from IoT devices and applications, organizations can gain new insights to improve efficiencies while providing end-users with an engaging digital experience. In 2020, Zyter won more than 50 awards for its products. Founded in 2017, the privately-held company is based in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.Zyter.com/IoT.

