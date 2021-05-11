ShotSpotter Unveils Investigative Case Management Solution to Improve Crime Clearance Rates

ShotSpotter Investigate Extends Company’s Precision Policing Platform and Expands Market Opportunity to More Law Enforcement Agencies

NEWARK, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, today announced ShotSpotter Investigate™, a purpose-built automated case management solution for detectives and investigative supervisors, is now available for demonstration and sale. The new solution is based on the CrimeCenter™ case management technology acquired in ShotSpotter’s purchase of LEEDS, LLC in late 2020, an earlier version of which has been used extensively by the New York City Police Department. Investigate now includes an integration with ShotSpotter’s leading gunshot detection solution to enable users to create a shooting case with incident details automatically transferring into the case folder, as well as a new property and evidence module. ShotSpotter Investigate extends the company’s end-to-end precision policing platform and opens new business opportunities to more municipal law enforcement agencies as well as state and federal agencies.

According to the FBI, national case clearance rates (a measure of cases solved by police) in 2019 for violent crimes were less than 50 percent and less than 15 percent for property crimes. ShotSpotter Investigate is a modern, cloud-based case management solution that provides complete crime scene to conviction support to solve cases faster and improve clearance rates. Powerful search and analytical visualization tools help law enforcement agencies quickly identify relationships between people, places, and evidence, track follow-up activities and progress, and build courtroom-ready cases that can be successfully prosecuted. The system is a smarter approach built from the ground up based on real-life investigative workflows. It replaces the cumbersome and outdated manual processes, homegrown systems and limited function case management modules still used by many departments.

“Case clearance rates nationally are suffering and many police agencies struggle to raise their success rates. Investigative units that use case management tools and software can improve clearance rates,” said Jim Burch, President of the National Police Foundation. “We applaud efforts to advance the practice of investigations and provide better tools to bring justice and serve crime victims more effectively.”

“With less than 50 percent of violent cases being solved nationally, serial offenders are free to commit crimes without consequences and victims and their families receive no closure or justice,” said Ralph A. Clark, President and CEO of ShotSpotter. “ShotSpotter Investigate brings automation and a smarter approach to the investigative process to improve solvability and help get offenders off the streets making communities and their residents safer.”

ShotSpotter Investigate works as a standalone solution or in conjuction with ShotSpotter Respond™, the company’s gunshot detection solution. For more information visit ShotSpotter.

About ShotSpotter, Inc.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) is a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement officials to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company’s products are trusted by more than 100 U.S. cities to help make their communities safer. The platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond™, the leading gunshot detection, location, and forensic system, and ShotSpotter Connect™, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter Investigate™ is an investigative case management solution that help detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

