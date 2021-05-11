Grafana Labs Named A Cool Vendor in The 2021 Gartner ‘Cool Vendors in Monitoring, Observability and Cloud Operations’ Report

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grafana Labs , the company behind the open and composable observability platform, today announced that it has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor in the ‘Cool Vendors in Monitoring, Observability, and Cloud Operations’ report1.



“It’s an honor to be recognized as a Monitoring, Observability and Cloud Operations Cool Vendor by Gartner, and a testament to the hard work our team has done to build a comprehensive observability platform that is loved by our customers and community,” said Raj Dutt, Co-founder and CEO of Grafana Labs. “Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on creating and extending value for our customers with cloud-based and on-premise platforms built on open source that help them to achieve their observability goals.”

According to the report, “Modern infrastructure types, such as containers and cloud-based function computing, are showing the limitations of previous-generation monitoring tools. These new paradigms are ephemeral in nature, often existing only at the time of execution, which creates new challenges in observing applications and the services they provide. Enterprises are also expecting more from these tools. Frequently, the demand is now on not only identifying, isolating and resolving issues, but also optimizing systems in production to maximize throughput or minimize cost.”

Grafana Labs’ leading observability platform is available in both a free or paid cloud offering called Grafana Cloud , as well as the Grafana Enterprise Stack for on-premise. Both feature horizontal scaling and optional support for Grafana Loki (logs), Grafana Tempo (tracing) and Prometheus / Graphite (metrics). Both the cloud and on-premise options also offer free and commercial plugins to leading data sources, such as Elasticsearch, Jira, Datadog, Splunk, AppDynamics, Oracle, MongoDB, Snowflake, ServiceNow, and more.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Grafana Labs

Grafana Labs provides an open and composable monitoring and observability platform built around Grafana, the leading open source technology for dashboards and visualization. There are over 1,000 Grafana Labs customers including Bloomberg, JP Morgan Chase, eBay, PayPal, and Sony, and more than 600,000 active installations of Grafana around the globe. Grafana Labs helps companies manage their observability strategies with full-stack offerings that can be run fully managed with Grafana Cloud, or self-managed with Grafana Enterprise Stack, both featuring extensive enterprise data source plugins, dashboard management, alerting, reporting and security, scalable metrics (Prometheus & Graphite), logs (Grafana Loki) and tracing (Grafana Tempo). Grafana Labs is backed by leading investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Lead Edge Capital. Follow Grafana on Twitter at @grafana or visit www.grafana.com .