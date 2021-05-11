Airbyte’s New Connector Development Kit Commoditizes Data Integration, Tackling the Long Tail of Rest API Data Integration Connectors

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airbyte , creators of an open-source data integration platform, today announced the release of the Airbyte Connector Development Kit (CDK), which enables users to easily build connectors to data sources in less than two hours, as compared with at least two days for most REST application programming interfaces (APIs).



The connectors make it possible to move and consolidate data from different sources to data warehouses, data lakes, or databases in a process referred to as extract, load, and, when desired, transform (ELT). The open source Airbyte CDK standardizes the way connectors are built, maintained, and scaled, thus commoditizing data integration.

“I used the Airbyte CDK to write 2 connectors,” said Murilo Negris, head of Data at Tavolaro Consultoria. “The experience was amazing, the setup was pretty straightforward, with just a few simple additional steps and in almost no time I was able to develop a new connector and get it running.”

“We built a Smartsheets python source connector using Airbyte's CDK,” said Nathan Nowack, data engineer at Slate. “We were able to implement and deploy this connector very quickly thanks to help from Airbyte's team and the CDK's ease of use - the first of many!”

Using currently available connectors, Airbyte users are already able to create data pipelines from sources such as PostgreSQL, MySQL, Facebook Ads, Salesforce, Stripe, and then within minutes move the extracted data to destinations including Redshift, Snowflake, and BigQuery. Now, the CDK makes it easy for anyone to build connectors and share those with other users. This means covering more and more categories of source connectors, and even destination connectors. The Airbyte connectors run in Docker containers, which means they all operate independently from each other, making it simple to apply updates. Also, users can build connectors in the language they prefer and share those with the community.

“Airbyte is providing the new and modern open data integration standard,” said Michel Tricot, co-founder and CEO of Airbyte. “Now, in record time, users are able to set up their connectors to extract data using any REST APIs.”

The number of companies using Airbyte has grown from 250 at the end of January to more than 1,600 today. Its Slack community has become the most active one focused on data integration. In just nine months, there are now more than 60 Airbyte connectors. The company’s goal is to reach 200 connectors by the end of this year, which would be the most pre-built connectors in the market. The CDK and efforts of the user community play a key role in making this possible.

To learn more visit the CDK documentation .

About Airbyte

Airbyte is the open-source data integration alternative running in the safety of your cloud and syncing data from applications, APIs, and databases to data warehouses, lakes, and other destinations. Airbyte was co-founded by Michel Tricot (former director of engineering and head of integrations at Liveramp and RideOS) and John Lafleur (serial entrepreneur of dev tools and B2B). The company is based in San Francisco. To learn more, visit airbyte.io .

