Nominations Open for Annual TSSA Safety Awards 2021

Toronto, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario’s public safety regulator, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is accepting nominations for its annual Safety Awards.

TSSA’s Safety Awards program celebrates individuals and organizations that have made a significant contribution to public safety in Ontario in TSSA’s regulated sectors: Fuels; Boilers and Pressure Vessels and Operating Engineers; Elevating and Amusement Devices and Ski Lifts.

The TSSA Safety Awards Program has two award categories that recognize acts and initiatives that enhance public safety for Ontarians.

Impact Awards: highlight significant contributions to safety in Ontario that go above and beyond regulatory compliance.

highlight significant contributions to safety in Ontario that go above and beyond regulatory compliance. Legacy Awards: recognize impact over time for persons or organizations that have demonstrated a history of safety conscientiousness.

The two recipients of last year’s annual awards included:

Markham District Energy – a municipally owned district energy utility recognized for the company’s commitment to keeping its facilities and energy infrastructure safe and maintaining an internal safety culture.

Farrukh Siddiqi, Ontario Power Generation – an individual recipient lauded for his safety advocacy and mentorship as a Pressure Boundary and Pressure Vessel Specialist who ensures the facility’s 950 pressure vessels and thousands of pressure relief valves operate in compliance with relevant Canadian safety codes and standards.

“Recognizing safety leadership is an important part of TSSA’s efforts to promote awareness and encourage best practices to improve safety outcomes,” said Bonnie Rose, TSSA’s President and CEO. “Consider nominating an individual or organization who deserves to be recognized for going above and beyond to make safety a priority in their workplaces and communities.”

Nominations of individuals and organizations working in TSSA’s regulated sectors will be accepted until August 6, 2021 for this year’s award program.

Additional details and the online nomination forms are available on TSSA’s corporate website at:

https://www.tssa.org/en/about-tssa/safety-awards.aspx

About TSSA

Throughout Ontario, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) enforces provincial safety regulations and enhances public safety. TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support, enforcement, and prosecution activities.

Attachments