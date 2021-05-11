Korea Ginseng Corp Wins Taste for Life 2021 Health Essentials Award

CERRITOS, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC) is pleased to announce that its Korean Red Ginseng-based product, Koreselect Balance received the 2021 Taste for Life Health Essentials Award. It was recognized for its ability to provide menopause symptom relief, naturally. Koreselect Balance contains plant-based ingredients, such as peony root extract and bamboo leaf extract, along with 6-year-old Korean Red Ginseng, which are known to help provide menopause relief.



“We are thrilled that Koreselect Balance was selected by Taste of Life as an essential product for women,” said Adam Goodman, Vice President of Sales for Korea Ginseng Corporation. “We are aware that women have a variety of products to choose from for menopause relief and we are honored to be recognized in the industry for Koreselect Balances’ attributes.”

For more than 120 years, KGC and its CheongKwanJang brand, the World’s No. 1 brand of Ginseng, has been dedicated to providing the world’s best Korean Red Ginseng. KGC’s Korean Red Ginseng has unique compounds, which are known for their unique health and wellness properties. Ginseng has been studied extensively and widely reported to help maintain the immune system and enhance resistance to illness including fighting inflammatory diseases and infections.

The 2021 Taste for Life Health Essential Awards highlight outstanding products that are essential for women. The products focused on a few areas including: Bone Support, Cleanse, Collagen, Multivitamin, Menopause Symptoms, Hormonal Balance, Food & Drink, Libido, Nasal Spray, Omegas, Wellness Support, Probiotic, Prenatal, Skin Care, Stress, Urinary Tract Support, and Beauty. The award-winning products offer formulations that help the body reap benefits more efficiently to support overall health and well-being. For more information or to learn more about the Taste for Life Food Essentials Awards taking place in July, visit https://www.tasteforlife.com/womens-health-essentials-2021

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

For more than 120 years, Korea Ginseng Corp. and its CheongKwanJang brand, the World’s No. 1 brand of Ginseng, has been dedicated to providing the world’s leading Korean Red Ginseng. Key benefits of Korean Red Ginseng include: supporting a healthy immune response; supporting healthy energy and stamina levels; supporting healthy brain function and blood circulation; and supporting menopause relief. Korean Red Ginseng is also rich in antioxidants. For more information visit, https://www.kgcus.com/. You can also follow Korea Ginseng Corp. on Facebook: www.facebook.com/KGCUS, Twitter: www.twitter.com/KGCUS, Instagram: www.instagram.com/KGCUS, and YouTube: www.youtube.com/KGCUS .

Media Contacts:

Joanne Tedesco, Dresner Corporate Services, (573) 355-7855, jtedesco@dresnerco.com

Lynn Tryba, Taste for Life, (603) 283-0034, ext. 188, lynn.tryba@tasteforlife.com