Changes in investor calendar

On 23 April 2021 AS Pro Kapital Grupp informed about a change in investor calendar -instead of 30 April 2021 audited results were planned to be published as soon as possible, but not later than on 14 May 2021. Today it has become clear that the Company cannot publish report by the promised deadline.

On 26 April 2021 AS Pro Kapital Grupp informed that the reorganisation proceedings of its subsidiary AS Tallinna Moekombinaat were terminated and bankruptcy proceedings of the subsidiary were initiated. In the light of this new information, which occurred unexpectedly right after prolongation of the first deadline, has required to supplement the annual report and bring additional procedures for auditors. Today the auditors informed us that they are not ready to provide an opinion by 14 May 2021 and the new deadline was agreed to be the 28 May 2021.

Due to belated publication of 2020 annual reports the Company postpones also publication of unaudited interim report of 1st quarter of 2021. Initial deadline was 14 may 2021, new is 31 May 2021.





Angelika Annus

CFO

Phone: +372 614 4920

e-mail: prokapital@prokapital.ee