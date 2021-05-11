Xactly Partners with Provarity to Deliver Greater Value For Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Xactly , the leader in revenue intelligence solutions, announced its strategic partnership with Provarity , a company focused on artificial intelligence (AI), presales automation, and delivering continuous proof-of-value for ongoing customer renewals. By partnering with Provarity, Xactly is expanding its Intelligent Revenue platform to enhance client relationships with performance-driven results which provide continuous value throughout the revenue lifecycle.



“We’re thrilled to have Chris Cabrera join our board and leverage his extensive experience with continuous reinvention — he led Xactly’s transformation from an ICM organization to the leading provider of SPM solutions, and is now scaling his business into a full intelligent revenue platform,” said Russ Lujan, co-founder and CEO of Provarity, Inc. “His focus on building and developing world-class enterprise businesses and delivering unprecedented value to customers will prove invaluable as we head into this next phase of growth.”

Provarity’s proof-of-value platform, which provides crucial data, visibility, and real-time insights, combined with Xactly, will enable customers to optimize performance. Armed with revenue intelligence, enterprise leaders are able to remain agile and unlock sustainable revenue growth.

“In a highly competitive, ever-changing environment, it’s key to show continuous value to our clients. Over the years, Xactly has collaborated with leading, innovative companies to consistently uplevel our offerings and provide unparalleled intelligent revenue solutions, and this partnership with Provarity furthers this work,” said Chris Cabrera, founder and CEO at Xactly. “I look forward to working with Provarity to supply today’s enterprise organizations with the technology they need to optimize their revenue pipeline, exceed targets, and stay ahead of the curve.”

About Xactly

Xactly empowers growing enterprises to effectively manage their revenue generation. Xactly’s Intelligent Revenue platform carries organizations through the full revenue lifecycle by focusing on planning, territory and quota, incentives, and pipeline management and forecasting from initial strategy development through execution and prioritization of all aspects of revenue optimization. Harnessing the power of AI, Xactly’s scalable, cloud-based platform combines great software with the industry’s most comprehensive 16-year data set to give customers the trusted insights they need to improve sales performance and grow revenue.

About Provarity

Provarity is a full lifecycle Proof-of-Value platform that radically transforms the inherent capabilities of customer and vendor management systems by providing enterprise sales and purchase stakeholders with real-time visibility, seamless collaboration, and AI-powered insights. Provarity propels customer engagement and expansion by establishing, measuring, and continuously proving the value of enterprise solutions. Headquartered in San Jose, Provarity is backed by Rembrandt Venture Partners and other leading Silicon Valley investors. For more information, visit https://provarity.com .

