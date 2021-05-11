Qlik Announces 2021 Global Transformation Awards

PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced the winners of its annual Global Transformation Awards, recognizing customers who are using Qlik to activate their data for transformation and impact. The awards were presented by Qlik’s Chief Data Officer Joe DosSantos at QlikWorld, the company’s global customer and partner event. The winners represent a cross-section of organizations from various industries that are leveraging Qlik to transform and activate their data for impact.



“We’re proud to recognize how these leading brands are transforming their businesses through data with Qlik,” said Mike Capone, Qlik CEO. “As organizations look to become more active with their data, these customer stories showcase the steps companies can take on their journey to new insights and discoveries with Qlik.”

The 2021 Qlik Global Transformation Award Winners:

BT : Telecommunications company BT, and its Consumer division, are on a transformation journey to drive data into every company decision. At the core, BT is using data to deliver brilliant personalized experiences to its customers at scale, in a consistent way across all its channels and customer touchpoints. Self-service analytics is an important part of enabling its overall transformation and BT has taken big steps to democratize data using Qlik Sense®. BT now has 1,200 users, and estimates annual cost savings of £2 million by deploying Qlik.





: A leading food processing company, JBS must be data-driven to stay on top. Active Intelligence – end-to-end data integration and analytics delivered through Qlik – is key in helping the company to deliver on its mission to be the best across the board. JBS uses Qlik at sites globally, with more than 250 Qlik Sense applications delivering benefits across the business, and is implementing Qlik Replicate® to address real-time replication from on-premise sources to the cloud. One Qlik app alone has added at least $1.2 million to the bottom line by helping team members make decisions that have saved costs and generated more revenue.





A leading food processing company, JBS must be data-driven to stay on top. Active Intelligence – end-to-end data integration and analytics delivered through Qlik – is key in helping the company to deliver on its mission to be the best across the board. JBS uses Qlik at sites globally, with more than 250 Qlik Sense applications delivering benefits across the business, and is implementing Qlik Replicate® to address real-time replication from on-premise sources to the cloud. One Qlik app alone has added at least $1.2 million to the bottom line by helping team members make decisions that have saved costs and generated more revenue. SF Supply Chain : SF Supply Chain is the leading supply chain solutions and service provider in China with world-class expertise derived from Deutsche Post DHL Group and SF Holding, the leading logistics service provider in China. The company implemented Qlik Sense to fuel business growth, optimize costs and enhance the customer experience by harnessing the power of data. With more than 100 Qlik apps creating visibility in more than 50 warehouses across China, and analyzing data from a transportation control tower to monitor more than 75 customers’ inventory and shipments, the company has seen a 10 percent increase in productivity.





: The University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust: The University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust is innovating and modernizing with data through Qlik to transform patient outcomes, support clinical care and improve operational efficiency. The organization already leverages Qlik Sense, which is used on both mobile and large screens throughout the organization, and is deploying Qlik Sense SaaS to take advantage of new cognitive and natural language capabilities such as Alerting. Covid-19-specific Qlik apps help frontline staff proactively work in changing events with real-time notifications that clinical staff describe as "game changing technology." Qlik's augmented intelligence with geo-analytics and autonomous machine learning models also help with live tracking of infectious patients, while delivering highly accurate hour-by-hour demand forecasts for accurate workflow planning.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

