Nextech Announces New Partnership with PRISM Vision Group

TAMPA, Fla., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech Systems, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for specialty providers, today announced its new partnership with PRISM Vision Group, the largest vertically-integrated eye care services organization in the Mid-Atlantic region. After their affiliation with The Retina Group of Washington, PRISM Vision Group provides services to more than 120 providers at nearly 70 locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.



Given its rapid growth, PRISM Vision Group found itself in need of an EHR solution to consolidate the entire enterprise and chose Nextech’s IntelleChartPRO solution after an exhaustive research and evaluation process.

Nextech’s IntelleChartPRO is the industry’s most intuitive EHR, designed to mirror the problem-driven workflows of ophthalmologists. Streamlined, configurable charting with highly specified, time-saving features increase documentation efficiency and charting accuracy while allowing users to spend more time focusing on providing an exceptional patient care experience.

PRISM Vision Group CEO Steve Madreperla noted, “We are dedicated to providing the highest quality eye care throughout our organization, and our EHR has an important impact on how we deliver care to our patients. As our organization grew, we realized that we needed to align the entire enterprise on one EHR solution that would work for all our specialties. After an extensive analysis, which included evaluating other EHR products in-house, we found Nextech’s IntelleChartPRO to be demonstrably superior in allowing our physicians to document patient encounters efficiently and accurately. We chose IntelleChartPRO to be the single EHR solution throughout our organization and look forward to continuing to work with the Nextech team as our partner in delivering high-quality care to our patients.”

“We are delighted to partner with PRISM Vision Group to improve workflows and enhance the patient care experience,” said Greg Hawes, Chief Revenue Officer at Nextech. “As PRISM Vision Group continues to growth, Nextech will be here to provide the technology and solutions they need to deliver outstanding service and support to its partners.”

About PRISM Vision Group

PRISM Vision Group provides comprehensive support services to medical eye care organizations across the country that are looking to take their practices to the next level. By optimizing administrative business tasks for ophthalmology practices’ critical business needs, PRISM’s medical practices are free to focus on serving their patients and improving patient care. Their mission is to promote the provision of world-class, comprehensive eye care services within an unrivaled practice environment for client doctors and their employees.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth and enhance the patient care experience. Nextech services more than 11,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Orthopedics and Plastic Surgery.

