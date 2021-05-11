Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Transition Award Vest and Release

Oslo, 11 May 2021 - Adevinta will during the coming days transfer a net amount of 109,691 own shares to employees in connection with the share-based incentive plans, specifically the Transition Award related to the demerger from Schibsted ASA in 2019. In addition, 95,878 own shares were sold through a broker in the open market at an average price of NOK 139.1212 on 7 May 2021 to cover the participants’ tax liabilities in relation to the incentive program.



Shares transferred to employees who are primary insiders are disclosed in an attachment to this release and the notifications of the transaction are also attached to this press release in accordance with MAR regulation.

The Transition Award has been established for the purpose of granting share awards to employees of Adevinta ASA and its subsidiaries. The purpose of the Plan was to align the interests of senior employees of the Group with those of the Company’s shareholders in connection with the demerger process from Schibsted ASA. A further description is available in Adevinta’s Annual Report 2020 (https://www.adevinta.com/ir/).

After the transactions, Adevinta holds 1,370,043 own shares.

Please see the press release “Mandatory notification of trade – Transition Award Vest and Release” published on 14 April 2021 for information on the shares that were transferred to employees that are not primary insiders.

- End -

