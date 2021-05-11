Mobile Beacon awards community grant to Information Technology Disaster Resource Center

Johnston, RI, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Beacon is celebrating 10 years of providing high-speed, low-cost, mobile internet access to the anchors of communities: nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations. In honor of this anniversary, Mobile Beacon is providing 10 community grants to local and national organizations in support of their missions and the incredible work they do in their communities.

Mobile Beacon is honored to donate the next community grant in this anniversary series to Information Technology Disaster Resource Center, Inc. (ITDRC) of Fort Worth, TX. We are proud to support ITDRC in providing a critical lifeline to their community after natural disasters. We are honored to be able to provide a $10,000 monetary donation, as well as 10 laptops, 10 4G LTE hotspot devices, and free Mobile Beacon service to the organization.

ITDRC will use the mobile hotspots to provide temporary Internet connectivity in disaster relief and recovery sites across the country. The $10,000 donation will be directed to their Disaster Response program to ensure ITDRC is available anytime, and anywhere in the US and its Territories, and will continue to support the impacted communities through long-term recovery.

“ITDRC has been a longtime customer and advocate of Mobile Beacon, and strongly believes in the value it provides to community organizations, said Debbie Hillis. “This community grant offering will enable us to expand our hardware and connectivity inventory, and thus, our community impact during their greatest time of need. Thank you for the opportunity!”

Mobile Beacon is proud to be celebrating 10 years of providing nonprofits, schools, and libraries with Mobile Beacon’s unlimited mobile broadband service to connect their communities. In the 10 for 10 years grant series, Mobile Beacon hopes to not only provide anchors of the community with resources to help carry out their missions, but also to raise awareness of the organizations we serve and their own work in the community and beyond.

###

About Mobile Beacon: Mobile Beacon provides high-speed, low-cost, mobile internet access to the anchors of communities: nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations. In honor of our 10th anniversary, Mobile Beacon is awarding 10 community grants to anchors of our local community, who embody a similar mission in creating opportunities for underserved groups and investing in our nation’s future. Through the broadband service, Mobile Beacon provides, organizations have an essential tool to fulfill their missions and maximize their philanthropic impact, which allows organizations to access more information, reach more people, and help more in their communities. Learn more at http://www.mobilebeacon.org.

About Information Technology Disaster Resource Center: ITDRC is a nationwide, volunteer-driven organization that provides no cost information, communications and technology solutions that benefit communities in crisis. Each year, our teams contribute tens of thousands of hours providing technical assistance and resources that connect First Responders and survivors after catastrophic events. To volunteer, contribute, or support our efforts, visit https://www.itdrc.org.