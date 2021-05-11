Tickets on Sale May 15th for International Folk Art Market

Santa Fe, NM, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tickets will go on sale May 15th for the world-renowned International Folk Art Market (IFAM). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people will purchase timed admission tickets for the event that runs July 7 – July 11, 2021 and July 14 – July 18, 2021. IFAM will be held outside at the Milner Plaza on Museum Hill in Santa Fe. People will be able to buy tickets for a specific block of time, with a maximum of 200 guests in attendance at any one time.

The 2021 artist cohort includes 164 master folk artists from 50 countries. There will be 35 first-time artists from 14 countries. People will be able to buy hand-crafted items including textiles, pottery, jewelry, purses, weavings, toys, shawls and scarves, sculptures, copper bells, baskets, glassware, carpets and rugs, clothing, knives, belts, wallets, ceramics, and so much more.

“While the attendance will be smaller, this year’s International Folk Art Market will be no less spectacular than previous years,” said Stuart Ashman, IFAM CEO. “We are thrilled to unveil a wide array of art and welcome 35 new artists to our annual event.”

Each week will feature a different set of artists. People may purchase tickets for time slots during one or both weeks. Early bird admission will be from 7:30 – 10 a.m. both Thursdays, and early bird admission tickets are $85. Daily market slots will be available between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Daily market tickets are $30.

IFAM has developed detailed COVID Safety Procedures for the artists, attendees, staff and volunteers. Mask wearing is mandated for all IFAM sessions. Social distancing has been built into the configuration of the event, and there will be hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies broadly available. To minimize points of contact, this will also be a cashless event. Per federal guidelines, all artists will be required to have a negative COVID test prior to boarding their international flights. IFAM is New Mexico Safe Certified for retail and event activities, and the staff are in close communication with City and State officials regarding changes to COVID Safe Procedures.

In addition to the summer market, IFAM has a variety of programs and events scheduled throughout the year. For the Artists, IFAM will produce an updated Mentor-to-Market: Artist Education Program with extensive and quality business education content online. Artists will have an opportunity to learn and interact with industry professionals and from one another through IFAM’s signature peer-to-peer educational model.



IFAM also has launched the IFAM Store in Santa Fe where shoppers can purchase beautiful handmade art in person year-round.

IFAM will conclude 2021 with a perennial favorite - the IFAM Holiday Market that will feature one-of-a-kind folk art treasures from IFAM’s most esteemed artists.

For updates and more information on IFAM, Santa Fe, visit www.folkartmarket.org.

ABOUT IFAM

The International Folk Art Market Santa Fe is a non-profit operating in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, Museum of International Folk Art, Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, Museum of New Mexico Foundation and the City of Santa Fe.