Launchpad celebrated on Ready to Rocket List 2021! The list highlights tech companies with highest growth potential.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The annual 2021 “Ready to Rocket” lists provide accurate predictions of private companies that will likely experience significant growth, venture capital investment or acquisition by a major player in the coming year. This year the lists feature 213 companies across 5 different technology sectors:

Information and Communications Technology (ICT)

Cleantech (CT)

Life Science (LS)

Digital Health (DH)

Agri-Food (AF)

“Over the 19 years of the program, the B.C. technology sector has steadily grown each year, and presents a growing challenge to select and identify the most likely to succeed for our Ready to Rocket lists.” said Geoffrey Hansen, Managing Partner at Rocket Builders. “In recent years, a startup economy has blossomed yielding a rich field of companies for our consideration, with over 600 companies reviewed to make our selections of 213 winners. Our Emerging Rocket lists enable us to profile those earlier stage companies that are well positioned for investment.”

Launchpad Technologies has been growing over 280% every year solidly, has a projected growth rate of 304% for 2021.

It has also been a difficult year for some BC based technology companies. Many have been impacted by COVID and 47% found that their market slowed due to COVID. However, 24% of those companies still experienced greater than 100% growth.



INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY (ICT)

The 2020 Ready to Rocket list for ICT performed extremely well. The average growth rate on that list was over 25% growth, with 18 exceeding 100% growth. The list as a whole represented the creation of over 700 jobs. Five companies graduated (achieve >20M revenue or over $50 in investment) or were acquired.

"2020 was an important year for ICT in British Columbia as there was significant job creation and many breakthrough companies." said Reg Nordman, Managing Partner at Rocket Builders. "Despite the market uncertainty created by the pandemic, we foresee great growth potential for many of these companies as they offer leading edge technology that provides transformational capabilities that the world needs."

More Information

For details on the “Ready to Rocket” lists, please visit 2021 Ready to Rocket Lists.

About Launchpad Technologies

Launchpad is a complete Integration Center for companies. Our Paasport iPaaS hub seamlessly plugs in, integrates and automates your multiple apps. Our Integration Services give you hourly access to expert developers who build and support your integration. Our Nearshore Staff Augmentation enhances your team with the right skill sets at the right time. Learn more: https://www.golaunchpad.io

About the Sponsors:

CBRE http://hightech.cbrevancouver.com

Garibaldi Capital http://garibaldicapital.com

Go Recruitment https://www.gorecruitment.com

McMillan http://mcmillan.ca/index.aspx

City of New Westminster https://www.newwestcity.ca

PwC https://www.pwc.com/ca/en.html

Rocket Builders http://www.rocketbuilders.com

Attachment