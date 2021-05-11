Retail Business Services Donates $25,000 to Support Humanitarian Aid for India During COVID-19 Crisis

QUINCY, Mass., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On behalf of its 2,500 associates, Retail Business Services, the services company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, today announced that it will donate $25,000 to support humanitarian aid for India as the country grapples with a renewed COVID-19 crisis.



“Our hearts are heavy each day with the news of effects of the COVID crisis in India,” said Subodh Mishra, VP, IT Solutions Development and Executive Sponsor of the Asian Pacific American Business Resource Group for Retail Business Services. “As someone with both family and colleagues who are directly impacted, I’m proud that Retail Business Services has stepped up to support the humanitarian response.”

The donations include $10,000 to Sewa International’s Help India Fund, $10,000 to UNICEF’s Rush Aid to India Fund and $5,000 to Youth Feed India and Helping Hands Charitable Trust. The contributions support funds providing a rapid response for India, as well as food for children and some of the country’s other most vulnerable populations.

“I’m touched by the number of associates who have come forward to express concern about the situation and ask how they can help,” said Retail Business Services President Roger Wheeler. “It speaks to the culture of care we have with our business, and we are humbled to join the community of care forming around the world to support India during this exceptionally difficult time.”

The donations are part of Retail Business Services’ RBS Cares community engagement program, grounded in the organization’s service mindset and core value of care.

