TVO Original 'The Face of Anonymous' reveals personal turmoil of hacktivist life

Toronto, ON, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its celebrated run at the 2021 Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival, TVO Original The Face of Anonymous is set to premiere on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 9 pm ET on TVO and stream online at TVO.org and the TVO Docs YouTube channel.

The film follows the chaotic life of Christopher Doyon, also known as “Commander X” within the world’s best-known hacktivist group, Anonymous. Directed by Gary Lang and produced by Storyline Entertainment in association with TVO, The Face of Anonymous reveals the human toll of Doyon’s online moral crusades that have targeted several very powerful figures and organizations.

“This TVO Original makes sense of a global movement that has often seemed mysterious and even threatening to those who wield power,” says John Ferri, VP of Programming and Content at TVO. “The Face of Anonymous should give viewers pause to consider the individuals who are behind online hacktivism and their complicated motivations.”

In taking his identity public, Doyon sheds light on his involvement in online campaigns against religious institutions and corporations, as well as his support for protestors in the Arab Spring movement. TVO Original The Face of Anonymous shows an intimate portrait of an old-school activist who dropped his Guy Fawkes mask for a life on the run.

“This documentary comes at a pivotal time in internet freedom, which affects every individual on this planet,” says director Gary Lang. “It’s an important case study in the balance between the right to investigate government and corporate influence, the necessity to protect certain information and the desperate need to prevent falsehoods from becoming truth.”

While criticized by some as a cynical player who’s chasing fame, Doyon is an intriguing personality with a fascinating life story that intersects with some of the massive cultural moments of the very recent past.

Watch TVO Original The Face of Anonymous at 9 pm ET on May 25, 2021 on TVO or stream it anytime after that on TVO.org and the TVO Docs YouTube.

-30-

About TVO

Since 1970, TVO has existed to ignite the potential in everyone through the power of learning. Through impactful digital education products, in-depth current affairs, thought-provoking TVO Original documentaries, and award-winning TVOkids content, we prepare Ontarians for success in school and life. TVO’s ongoing evolution as a modern digital learning and media organization prepares us to serve Ontarians for generations to come. TVO is funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, and is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit tvo.org and tvokids.com.

About Storyline Entertainment

Storyline Entertainment is a documentary film and television production company based in Toronto, Canada, that has been creating award-winning films since 2000. Working with both established and emerging filmmakers, partnering with Canadian and international broadcasters, and supported by both government and private funders, Storyline aims to provoke discussion and action, stir emotion and awareness, and entertain global audiences.

Press Assets can be found here.

Information about the cast, team and more here.

Watch a trailer here.

Social Media:

youtube.com/tvo

twitter.com/tvodocs

facebook.com/tvodocs

twitter.com/storylineent

facebook.com/storylineent