2021 Conference for Advancing Public Safety Registration Opens

State College, PA, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Critical Partners (MCP) announced today that registration for its second annual Conference for Advancing Public Safety is open. The 2021 edition is a two-day, virtual conference for public safety and justice sector leaders. It offers four educational tracks that feature a variety of panel discussions and educational presentations. The tracks include:

911 and emergency communications centers

Law enforcement, fire and EMS, and emergency management

Justice (corrections and the courts)

General sessions (keynotes, as well as leadership, change-management and crossover topics)

CAPS also provides participants with numerous networking opportunities, as well as a chance to learn more about MCP employment opportunities through a career fair.

“Last year’s inaugural conference was a resounding success, and we’re expecting more of the same this year,” said Darrin Reilly, MCP’s president and CEO. “We again have identified the most compelling topics in the public safety and justice sectors, and lined up the top thought-leaders to explore them. We’re looking forward to joining other professionals in continuing our industry’s evolution.”

Attendees can develop their own educational path by registering for the full conference, choosing to attend a full topic track, or selecting individual sessions based on their interests. Registration for this conference is open to any individual who is working for a public safety or justice organization. Those interested in attending can learn more, and register to attend, here.

