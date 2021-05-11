Reputation Recognized as a Strong Performer in Customer Feedback Management Platforms Report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management, has been named a strong performer by independent research firm Forrester in a new report, The Forrester Wave™: Customer Feedback Management Platforms, Q2 2021 . Among the 12 Customer Feedback Management (CFM) platforms that “matter most,” Reputation is cited as a Strong Performer in this space.



The Forrester Wave is one of the industry’s most thorough and detailed analyses of the customer feedback management (CFM) marketplace. The 12 most significant platforms identified by Forrester are evaluated through a detailed taxonomy of product attributes, gathering and validating data. The report states that Reputation for “focuses on enabling businesses to ‘get found’, ‘get chosen’, and ‘get better’. This highlights the importance of data sources like ratings and reviews and brand reputation in leading customers to engage and do business with a brand – something that other CFM vendors don’t always focus on.”

“We are proud to be named a strong performer in customer feedback management by Forrester,” says Joe Fuca, Reputation CEO, “The industry continues to recognize that qualitative and unstructured data can play a critical role in creating meaningful customer insights and business impact. Consumers have more power than ever before, and they aren’t afraid to use it. Customer feedback management is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’ technology - it is now a critical business necessity.”

Reputation was also recognized for its commitment to being both a technology and services provider with the report stating; “nearly one-third of [the company’s employees] are focused on customer experience in roles focused such as customer success, managed and professional services, and consulting, illustrating the vendor’s commitment to being both a technology and services provider. Additionally, reference customers like the ability to integrate with additional types of data, enabling a more comprehensive view of what happens across the customer lifecycle,” a necessity when the consumer path to purchase is highly competitive and ever-evolving.

For more information about The Forrester Wave™: Customer Feedback Management Q2 2021, please visit forrester.com

About Reputation

Reputation (formerly Reputation.com) creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation’s interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organizations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X™ to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements. Backed by Bessemer Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, and trusted by over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, Reputation turns feedback into the fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

