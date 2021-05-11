College of DuPage Signs First of its Kind Transfer Agreements with HBCUs Florida A&M University and Kentucky State University

Glen Ellyn, Ill., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of College of DuPage’s commitment to educational access and success, COD students now have a simpler path to transfer to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) thanks to recently signed articulation agreements with Florida A&M University and Kentucky State University.

The new agreements will allow COD students who complete a transfer-level associate degree to transfer directly to Florida A&M University or Kentucky State University with junior standing.

Throughout history, HBCUs and community colleges have played a critical role in diverse student populations seeking to obtain their higher education, said COD President Dr. Brian Caputo.

“By joining institutional forces with two prominent HBCUs, the first agreements of their kind for COD, we have the opportunity to encourage successful educational and economic outcomes for our students.”

The partnerships came to fruition after COD Provost Mark Curtis-Chávez and Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs Cynthia Sims met with community and educational leaders to discuss the possibilities of establishing seamless pathways for COD students to attend HBCUs.

“After meeting with local leaders and analyzing our own data, I learned that many of COD’s Black student population transfer to HBCUs without completing their associate degree,” Dr. Curtis-Chávez said. “These agreements open a new streamlined pathway for our students to transfer to some of the finest, historical institutions in the country. Our goal is to bring the highest quality education to our community.”

FAMU Vice President for Student Affairs William E. Hudson, Jr. said the purpose of the collaboration is to facilitate the development of student services to assist COD graduates with transferring into degree programs at FAMU. The arrangement can reap significant dividends, he added.

“This articulation agreement is committed to a strategy to expand access to meet extraordinary demands for growth and to provide for a competitive global workforce,” Hudson said. “The MOU could be employed to create a significant pool of highly skilled and educated technicians, scientists, health care professionals and managers creating a competitive advantage in economic development and the diversification of the workforce.”

Vice Provost for Academic Quality, Research and Innovation at Kentucky State University Beverly Schneller said she is looking forward to forming future collaborative partnerships with COD to expand student access.

“We are so pleased to offer College of DuPage students a path to continue their education at Kentucky State University, and we greatly enjoyed working with COD’s Academic Affairs team,” she said. “Their enthusiasm and dedication to the students will certainly be reflected in the partnership that will provide access to the unique academically enriching and personally rewarding experience that is Kentucky State University. We look forward to welcoming College of DuPage students soon.”

College of DuPage is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Serving approximately 21,000 students each term, College of DuPage is the largest public community college in the state of Illinois. The College grants seven associate degrees and offers more than 170 career and technical certificates in over 50 areas of study.