Centerra Gold Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) (“Centerra”) announces that the 11 nominees listed in the management information circular for its 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today were elected as directors of Centerra. The vote for director nominees was conducted by ballot. 168,096,447 shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 56.69% of Centerra’s issued and outstanding common shares. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:



Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Tengiz A.U. Bolturuk 155,423,290 93.66 10,519,594 6.34 Richard W. Connor 163,036,014 98.25 2,906,870 1.75 Dushen Kasenov 155,839,989 93.91 10,102,895 6.09 Nurlan Kyshtobaev 165,435,507 99.69 507,377 0.31 Michael S. Parrett 156,884,743 94.54 9,058,141 5.46 Jacques Perron 157,323,574 94.81 8,619,310 5.19 Scott G. Perry 163,997,870 98.83 1,945,014 1.17 Sheryl K. Pressler 115,323,101 69.50 50,619,783 30.50 Bruce V. Walter 161,892,447 97.56 4,050,437 2.44 Paul N. Wright 165,903,240 99.98 39,644 0.02 Susan Yurkovich 161,335,365 97.22 4,607,519 2.78

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is one of the largest Western-based gold producers in Central Asia. Centerra operates three mines, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol CGAU. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For more information:

John W. Pearson

Vice President, Investor Relations

(416) 204-1953

john.pearson@centerragold.com

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company’s web site at www.centerragold.com and at SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/959dcd1a-3ed5-462e-9b53-4e0aa089c627