AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2021

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

MILWAUKEE, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 April YTD - AprilBeginning
Inventory
 20212020%Chg 20212020%ChgApr 2021
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP30,07324,89420.8 73,79351,51343.358,147
 40 < 100 HP7,7185,99128.8 22,21616,61633.723,658
 100+ HP2,2891,77129.2 6,6965,50121.76,843
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors40,08032,65622.7 102,70573,63039.588,648
4WD Farm Tractors32728415.1 92782812.0522
Total Farm Tractors40,40732,94022.7 103,63274,45839.289,170
Self-Prop Combines487503-3.2 1,4131,2988.91,013
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.


