AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2021

April YTD - April Beginning

Inventory 2021 2020 %Chg 2021 2020 %Chg Apr 2021 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 30,073 24,894 20.8 73,793 51,513 43.3 58,147 40 < 100 HP 7,718 5,991 28.8 22,216 16,616 33.7 23,658 100+ HP 2,289 1,771 29.2 6,696 5,501 21.7 6,843 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 40,080 32,656 22.7 102,705 73,630 39.5 88,648 4WD Farm Tractors 327 284 15.1 927 828 12.0 522 Total Farm Tractors 40,407 32,940 22.7 103,632 74,458 39.2 89,170 Self-Prop Combines 487 503 -3.2 1,413 1,298 8.9 1,013

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

