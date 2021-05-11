Zogenix to Participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Healthcare Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing rare disease therapies, today announced that Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Smith, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the BofA Securities 2021 Healthcare Conference.



Zogenix Presentation Details Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021 Time: 3:30 PM Eastern Time

The presentation will be webcast live and archived for 90 days on Zogenix's Investor Relations website at https://zogenixinc.gcs-web.com.

About Zogenix

Zogenix is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company’s first rare disease therapy, FINTEPLA® (fenfluramine) oral solution, has been approved by the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency and is in development in Japan for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare, severe lifelong epilepsy. The company has two additional late-stage development programs, one in a rare epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and one in a mitochondrial disease called TK2 deficiency. Zogenix plans to initiate a study of FINTEPLA in a genetic epilepsy called CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (CDD) and is also collaborating with Tevard Biosciences to identify and develop potential next-generation gene therapies for Dravet syndrome and other genetic epilepsies.

