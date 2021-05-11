Conifer Holdings Reports 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNFR) (“Conifer” or the “Company”) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights (compared to the prior year first quarter)

Gross written premium increased 21.1% to $30.4 million

Commercial Lines gross written premium increased 16.1% to $27.2 million

Personal Lines gross written premium increased 92.2% to $3.2 million

Catastrophe losses of $2.3 million from Winter Storm Uri

Net loss of $4.6 million, or $0.48 per share, based on 9.7 million average shares outstanding

Book value per share of $3.82 as of March 31, 2021.

Management Comments

James Petcoff, Chairman and CEO, commented, “Our results were impacted by Winter Storm Uri and by severity from certain geographies largely in our quick service restaurant business. We have worked diligently to reduce exposure in our underperforming areas, while concentrating on markets where we have consistently reported favorable results. We achieved solid top line growth in both Commercial and Personal lines, which will help Conifer achieve an efficient operating scale going forward.”

2021 First Quarter Financial Results Overview

As of and for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 % Change (dollars in thousands, except share and per

share amounts) Gross written premiums $ 30,373 $ 25,084 21.1 % Net written premiums 24,483 21,051 16.3 % Net earned premiums 22,835 22,017 3.7 % Net investment income 532 954 -44.2 % Net realized investment gains 2,924 928 ** Change in fair value of equity investments (540 ) (3,086 ) ** Other gains - 115 ** Net income (loss) (4,636 ) (4,725 ) ** Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (0.49 ) Adjusted operating income (loss)* (7,020 ) (2,682 ) ** Adjusted operating income (loss) per share, diluted* $ (0.72 ) $ (0.28 ) ** Book value per common share outstanding $ 3.82 $ 3.81 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 9,681,728 9,592,774 Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio (1) 84.4 % 64.5 % Expense ratio (2) 44.6 % 47.1 % Combined ratio (3) 129.0 % 111.6 % * The "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section of this release defines and reconciles data that are not based on generally accepted accounting principles. ** Percentage is not meaningful (1) The loss ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums and other income from underwriting operations. (2) The expense ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of policy acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net earned premiums and other income from underwriting operations. (3) The combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% indicates an underwriting loss.

2021 First Quarter Premiums

Gross Written Premiums

Gross written premiums increased 21.1% in the first quarter of 2021 to $30.4 million, compared to $25.1 million in the prior year period. The increase was the result of growth in both Commercial and Personal lines business as we continue to penetrate markets where we have been the most successful while still reducing exposure to less profitable lines.

Net Earned Premiums

Net earned premiums increased 3.7% to $22.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $22.0 million for the prior year period. Growth was limited by slightly higher reinsurance costs. The Company expects net earned premiums to increase throughout 2021 as the growth in gross written premiums achieved in the second half of 2020 and into 2021 continues to be earned ratably through the year.

Commercial Lines Financial and Operational Review

Commercial Lines Financial Review Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 % Change (dollars in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 27,221 $ 23,444 16.1 % Net written premiums 21,557 19,687 9.5 % Net earned premiums 20,706 20,431 1.3 % Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 81.7 % 65.6 % Expense ratio 44.6 % 47.2 % Combined ratio 126.3 % 112.8 % Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development 24.9 % 17.9 % Accident year combined ratio (1) 101.4 % 94.9 % (1) The accident year combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio, less changes in net ultimate loss estimates from prior accident year loss reserves. The accident year combined ratio provides management with an assessment of the specific policy year's profitability and assists management in their evaluation of product pricing levels and quality of business written.

The Company’s commercial lines of business, representing 89.6% of total gross written premium in the first quarter of 2021, primarily consists of property and liability coverage offered to owner-operated small- to mid-sized businesses.

Commercial lines gross written premium increased 16.1% in the first quarter of 2021 to $27.2 million, as the Company continues to emphasize growth of its specialty lines business.

The Commercial lines combined ratio was 126.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to 112.8% in the prior year period. The loss ratio was 81.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared with 65.6% in the prior year period while the expense ratio was 44.6% in the current year period, compared with 47.2% during the prior year period.

Winter Storm Uri (or “URI”), for the three months ended March 31, 2021, increased the accident year loss ratio in the Commercial lines segment by 8.2 percentage points. Excluding URI, the accident year loss ratio would have been 48.6%. Similarly, the Commercial lines accident year combined ratio was 8.7 percentage point higher for the quarter because of URI, and would have been 92.7% excluding the impact of Winter Storm Uri.

Personal Lines Financial and Operational Review

Personal Lines Financial Review Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 % Change (dollars in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 3,152 $ 1,640 92.2 % Net written premiums 2,926 1,364 114.5 % Net earned premiums 2,129 1,586 34.2 % Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 111.0 % 49.8 % Expense ratio 43.8 % 47.1 % Combined ratio 154.8 % 96.9 % Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development 28.2 % 4.0 % Accident year combined ratio 126.6 % 92.9 %

Personal lines, representing 10.4% of total gross written premium for the first quarter of 2021, consists largely of low-value dwelling homeowner’s insurance.

Personal lines gross written premium increased 92.2% to $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year period, led by growth in the Company’s low-value dwelling line of business in Texas following Winter Storm Uri.

Personal lines combined ratio was 154.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to 96.9% in the prior year period. Personal lines loss ratio was 111.0%, compared to 49.8% in the prior year period, largely driven by losses associated with Winter Storm Uri.

Winter Storm Uri, for the three months ended March 31, 2021, increased the accident year loss ratio in the Personal lines segment by 21.8 percentage points. Excluding Uri, the accident year loss ratio would have been 61.0%. Similarly, the Personal lines accident year combined ratio was 22.7 percentage points higher for the quarter because of URI, and would have been 103.9% excluding the impact of Winter Storm Uri.

Combined Ratio Analysis

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 84.4 % 64.5 % Expense ratio 44.6 % 47.1 % Combined ratio 129.0 % 111.6 % Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development 25.2 % 16.9 % Accident year combined ratio 103.8 % 94.7 %

Combined Ratio

The Company's combined ratio was 129% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to 111.6% for the same period in 2020. The Company’s accident year combined ratio for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was 103.8%, compared to 94.7% in the prior year period.

Loss Ratio:

The Company’s losses and loss adjustment expenses were $19.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $14.3 million in the prior year period. This resulted in a loss ratio of 84.4%, compared to 64.5% in the prior year period.

Expense Ratio:

The expense ratio was 44.6% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 47.1% in the prior year period.

Net Investment Income

Net investment income was $532,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $954,000 in the prior year period. Net realized investment gains during the first quarter were $2.9 million, compared to net realized investment gains of $928,000 in the prior year period.

Change in Fair Value of Equity Securities

During the quarter, the Company reported a loss from the change in fair value of equity investments of $540,000, compared to a loss of $3.1 million in the prior year period.

Net Income (Loss)

In the first quarter of 2021, the Company reported a net loss of $4.6 million, or $0.48 per share, compared to a net loss of $4.7 million, or $0.49 per share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

In the first quarter of 2021, the Company reported an adjusted operating loss of $7.0 million, or $0.72 per share, compared to an adjusted operating loss of $2.7 million, or $0.28 per share, for the same period in 2020. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Conifer prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Statutory data is prepared in accordance with statutory accounting rules as defined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual, and therefore is not reconciled to GAAP data.

We believe that investors’ understanding of Conifer’s performance is enhanced by our disclosure of adjusted operating income. Our method for calculating this measure may differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. We define adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP measure, as net income (loss) excluding net realized investment gains or losses, changes in fair value of equity securities, and other gains or losses; all net of tax. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance.

Reconciliations of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income per share:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 (dollar in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income (loss) $ (4,636 ) $ (4,725 ) Less: Net realized investment gains and other gains, net of tax 2,924 1,043 Change in fair value of equity securities, net of tax (540 ) (3,086 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (7,020 ) $ (2,682 ) Weighted average common shares, diluted 9,681,728 9,592,774 Diluted income (loss) per common share: Net income (loss) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.49 ) Less: Net realized investment gains and other gains, net of tax 0.30 0.11 Change in fair value of equity securities, net of tax (0.06 ) (0.32 ) Adjusted operating income (loss), per share $ (0.72 ) $ (0.28 )

Conifer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets (Unaudited) Investment securities: Debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $148,434 and $ 147,629 $ 151,999 $149,954, respectively) Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $19,217 and $16,912, respectively) 19,638 17,891 Short-term investments, at fair value 12,710 13,317 Total investments 179,977 183,207 Cash and cash equivalents 4,429 8,193 Premiums and agents' balances receivable, net 19,328 20,162 Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses 26,559 24,218 Reinsurance recoverables on paid losses 3,923 2,138 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 3,653 1,316 Deferred policy acquisition costs 12,459 12,243 Other assets 9,359 10,120 Total assets $ 259,687 $ 261,597 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 118,676 $ 111,270 Unearned premiums 58,350 56,224 Debt 39,075 40,997 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,610 8,693 Total liabilities 222,711 217,184 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity: Common stock, no par value (100,000,000 shares authorized; 9,681,728 issued and outstanding, respectively) 92,552 92,486 Accumulated deficit (53,621 ) (48,985 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,955 ) 912 Total shareholders' equity 36,976 44,413 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 259,687 $ 261,597





Conifer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 Revenue Premiums Gross earned premiums $ 28,247 $ 26,053 Ceded earned premiums (5,412 ) (4,036 ) Net earned premiums 22,835 22,017 Net investment income 532 954 Net realized investment gains 2,924 928 Change in fair value of equity securities (540 ) (3,086 ) Other gains - 115 Other income 556 658 Total revenue 26,307 21,586 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses, net 19,362 14,269 Policy acquisition costs 6,750 6,303 Operating expenses 4,349 5,045 Interest expense 721 731 Total expenses 31,182 26,348 Income (loss) before equity earnings in Affiliate and income taxes (4,875 ) (4,762 ) Equity earnings in Affiliate, net of tax 248 50 Income tax expense 9 13 Net income (loss) (4,636 ) (4,725 ) Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (0.49 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 9,681,728 9,592,774