TTM Technologies, Inc. Receives 25-years Special Contribution Suppliers Award from United Automotive Electronic Systems

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTMI) ("TTM") is pleased to receive the recognition as a "25-years Special Contribution Suppliers" by United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd. ("UAES"). TTM is one of UAES largest PCB suppliers, and the award is presented for its continued support in providing outstanding products, services, and technological innovations to reach the desired development targets of UAES.



"UAES has a long-standing partnership with TTM and they provide a total solution in PCB supply and engineering development. We highly appreciate TTM's team effort and support to UAES all the way since we started our business relationship in 1999," said Mr. Lu Ni, Head of Purchasing Unit, UAES.

"TTM is honored to receive this special recognition as a testament to our efforts in providing leading solutions to our valued customers. I am confident that TTM and UAES will continue growing our partnership in the years to come. Once again, congratulations to UAES for their 25th anniversary," said Anthony Sandeen, President of Automotive & Medical, Industrial & Instrumentation Business Unit.

TTM received the 25-years Special Contribution Suppliers Award at the annual UAES Supplier Conference on March 12, 2021.

