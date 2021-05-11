EverQuote to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:



16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 8:45 a.m. ET

J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date: Monday, May 24, 2021

Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 9:40 a.m. ET

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Conference fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote’s investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets—their family, property, and future. Our vision is to become the largest online source of insurance policies by using data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized, ultimately reducing cost and risk.

For more information, visit everquote.com and follow on Twitter @everquotelife, Instagram @everquotepics, and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/everquote/.



Investor Relations Contact:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

415.269.2645

brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com