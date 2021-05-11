Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. Expands Leadership Team with Industry Veteran

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, today announced the appointment of a new member to its leadership team, Greg Richard. Greg Richard has joined the company as the Head of Corporate Strategy, Reimbursement and Managed Care reporting to Valerie Palmieri, President and CEO. Aspira’s global mission is to transform women’s health, starting with ovarian cancer. This new appointment furthers the Company’s mission to provide women of all ages, stages and ethnicities access to the best solutions to detect their gynecologic cancer risk as well as benign detection solutions such as Endocheck, for endometriosis.



In this role, Mr. Richard will be responsible for our overall corporate strategy and enhancing our blueprint for reimbursement for our current products as well as the new products and services in our robust pipeline. He will lead our overall managed care and managed market strategy as we expand into integrated healthcare systems and leverage the Company’s recent successes in gaining coverage for Ova1 with New York State Medicaid and other important payers. In addition, he will be responsible for managing the internal Revenue Cycle Management team with overall accountability for collections and will support the Company’s strategic business development initiatives. Mr. Richard has served in several senior leadership positions at Interpace Diagnostics, StrataDX, Signal Genetics, Laboratory Corporation of America, Quest Diagnostics and Genentech.

“Greg brings over 20 years of experience of successfully developing and executing strategies that led to securing coverage and reimbursement for disruptive novel technologies in the diagnostics industry, from the launch of the ThinPrep® Pap Test for cervical cancer detection to most recently ThyGeNEXT® & ThyraMIR® for thyroid cancer detection, stated Ms. Palmieri. “Greg’s extensive industry experience will undoubtedly enhance our corporate strategy and our current payer coverage footprint as we take the Company to the next level with new products and an exciting pipeline.”

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (formerly known as Vermillion, Inc., Nasdaq: VRML) is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Aspira Women’s Health is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1® plus includes our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPIRA GenetiXTM testing offers both targeted and more comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Aspira Women’s Health is delivering a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development are OVASightTM and EndoCheckTM. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Tel 617-430-7577

Arr@lifesciadvisors.com