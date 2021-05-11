Baudax Bio Announces Partial Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MALVERN, Pa., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) (the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that it has adjourned its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) solely with respect to Proposal 3 set forth in its Definitive Proxy Statement (“Proxy Statement”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2021. Proposal 3 is a proposal to amend the Company’s Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock from 100 million shares to 190 million shares. The Company has adjourned the Annual Meeting with respect to Proposal 3 to provide its shareholders additional time to vote on Proposal 3. The Annual Meeting will resume with respect to Proposal 3 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on June 3, 2021 and will continue to be held virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BXRX2021.



The record date for determining shareholders eligible to vote at the annual meeting will remain the close of business on March 1, 2021. Shareholders who have already submitted a proxy do not need to vote again for the reconvened Annual Meeting, as the proxies submitted will remain valid. Shareholders who have already submitted proxies and want to change their vote with respect to Proposal 3 can update their vote in the manner set forth in the Proxy Statement. Your vote will be recorded at the Annual Meeting in accordance with your most recently submitted proxy.

Shareholders as of close of business on the March 1, 2021 record date who have not voted are encouraged to vote online at www.proxyvote.com or by telephone at 1-800-690-6903. Shareholders needing assistance voting or have questions may contact the Company’s proxy solicitation firm, Okapi Partners, at info@okapipartners.com or (855) 208-8902.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for acute care settings. The launch of Baudax Bio’s first commercial product ANJESO® began in mid-2020. ANJESO is the first and only 24-hour, intravenous (IV) COX-2 preferential non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) for the management of moderate to severe pain, which can be administered alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It has successfully completed three Phase III clinical trials, including two pivotal efficacy trials, a large double-blind Phase III safety trial and a Phase IIIb program evaluating ANJESO and its health economic impact in specific surgical settings. In addition to ANJESO, Baudax Bio has a pipeline of other innovative pharmaceutical assets including two novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBAs which is currently in preclinical studies. For more information, please visit www.baudaxbio.com.

