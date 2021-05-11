Kenneth Swart, Ph.D., Joins Inotiv as Vice President, Bioanalytical Sciences to Drive Growth of Expanding Laboratory Solutions Offerings

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services, today announced that Kenneth Swart, Ph.D., has joined the Company as Vice President, Bioanalytical Sciences. Dr. Swart’s arrival follows the closing of business acquisitions which expand the Company’s pharmacology, immunohistochemistry and histopathology businesses, as well as the announcement of planned investments in laboratory sciences and solutions focused on assisting clients discover and develop novel therapies.



“At a time when our clients’ assets reflect a blend of traditional oral drug candidates to gene therapies and vaccines, the infusion of Dr. Swart’s experience and leadership into our regulated bioanalytical, DMPK and cell & molecular biology team effort aligns with recent internal investments in our contract research solutions,” said Dr. Michael Baim, Senior Vice President of Bioanalytical Operations. Dr. Baim continued, “We believe that Dr. Swart’s extensive experience in bioanalysis, biomarker discovery and development, as well as translational pharmacology and genomic medicine, is a perfect match to the portion of our client base immersed in treatment discoveries for chronic inflammation, neurological disease, oncology & hematology, infectious disease, immunology, and rare & neglected disease.”

Dr. Swart joins Inotiv with more than three decades of global experience supporting all aspects of clinical development, including a recent tenure at Parexel, where he led and influenced a 20-year evolution in bioanalytical sciences and translational pharmacology, as well as a developing genomic and individualized medicines arena. As a result of his bioanalytical, pharmacology and immunology contributions to the field, Dr. Swart has maintained a rich tenure in the Departments of Bioanalytical and Organic Chemistry at the University of the Free State (Bloemfontein, South Africa).

“I am pleased to be part of a company with multidisciplinary expertise and a dedication to delivering solutions for clients pursuing small molecule and biotherapeutic discovery,” said Dr. Swart. “I look forward to assisting the team in expanding these service offerings in a GLP facility.”

Dr. Swart holds a Ph.D. in Pharmacology and Bioanalytical Chemistry, a Master of Medical Science in Pharmacology, a Bachelor of Medical Science (Hons) in Pharmacology, and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Physiology, all from the University of the Free State in South Africa. He is a member of the American Society of Mass Spectrometry and served as board member and scientific editor for the Journal of Chromatographia.

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. The Company’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit inotivco.com for more information about the Company.

