INTRUSION to Present at the Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 19

PLANO, Texas, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of cyberattack prevention solutions including zero-days, announced today that Jack Blount, President and CEO, and Franklin Byrd, CFO, will participate at the Needham 16th Annual Technology & Media Conference, which will be held as a virtual event. Management is scheduled to present at 7:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 and will be available to meet throughout the day with investors attending the event.



Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should email conferences@needhamco.com or contact their Needham representative. A live audio webcast and archived replay of the Company’s presentation may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.intrusion.com .

About INTRUSION Inc.

INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) protects any-sized company by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks as they occur – including zero-days. INTRUSION’s solution families include INTRUSION Shield, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced cloud threat intelligence; INTRUSION TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure; and INTRUSION Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

