Vaxcyte Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provided a business update.



“Over the past few months, we have made good progress as we advance VAX-24, our 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV), toward the anticipated submission of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application in order to generate clinical proof-of-concept data,” said Grant Pickering, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Vaxcyte. “While we remain laser-focused on delivering on our VAX-24 milestones, I am also very excited by the progress made to advance our pipeline vaccines, including VAX-XP, our PCV candidate with an expanded breadth of coverage, and VAX-A1, our novel conjugate vaccine designed to provide universal protection from Group A Strep infections.”

Recent Highlights

Vaxcyte continues to progress several initiatives for VAX-24 in connection with its anticipated IND application submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and ensuing Phase 1/2 clinical proof-of-concept study initiation. Among other activities, the Company made substantive progress toward completion of the final stage of production of the 24 good manufacturing practice (GMP) conjugated drug substances. Published New Research Supporting VAX-24 and Vaxcyte’s Technology Platform: Since the beginning of 2021, Vaxcyte published preclinical VAX-24 data as well as research supporting its technology platform. The papers can be accessed here: https://vaxcyte.com/posters-publications/.



“I would also like to acknowledge the key role that Bill Newell, the Chief Executive Officer of Sutro Biopharma who will be stepping down from the board at the end of his term in June, has played in the creation of Vaxcyte,” said Mr. Pickering. “We are grateful for Bill’s quality stewardship as a director and his recognition that the cell-free protein synthesis platform could be more broadly applied, which was an instrumental catalyst in starting Vaxcyte.”

Anticipated Key Milestones

Vaxcyte reaffirmed its previously issued guidance for its pipeline programs.

Following the nomination of its final vaccine candidate for VAX-A1 in the first quarter of 2021, Vaxcyte plans to initiate IND-enabling studies in the second half of 2021. VAX-PG: Vaxcyte expects to nominate a final vaccine candidate for VAX-PG, its novel therapeutic vaccine designed to treat periodontal disease, in the second half of 2021.



First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

G&A expenses were $5.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to $3.3 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was due primarily to an increase in personnel-related and directors and officers liability insurance expenses. Net Loss: Net loss was $21.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to $27.1 million for the same period in 2020.



About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte is a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide. The Company’s cell-free protein synthesis platform, comprising the XpressCF™ platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc., together with Vaxcyte’s proprietary know-how, enables the design and production of protein carriers and antigens, the critical building blocks of vaccines, in ways that the Company believes conventional vaccine technologies currently cannot. Vaxcyte’s lead vaccine candidate, VAX-24, is a preclinical, 24-valent broad-spectrum pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-XP, a PCV with an expanded breadth of coverage of at least 30 strains; VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; and VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease by targeting the keystone pathogen responsible for this chronic, oral inflammatory disease. For more information, visit www.vaxcyte.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on Vaxcyte’s current beliefs and expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to: the preventative benefit of Vaxcyte’s vaccine candidates; the process and timing of anticipated future development of Vaxcyte’s vaccine candidates, including the timing and submission of an IND application for VAX-24 and the initiation of the VAX-24 Phase 1/2 clinical proof-of-concept study thereafter; the timing and availability of topline data for VAX-24; the initiation of IND-enabling activities for VAX-A1; the nomination of a final vaccine candidate for VAX-PG; and other statements that are not historical fact. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Vaxcyte’s current expectations, and actual results and timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to Vaxcyte’s product development programs, including development timelines, success and timing of chemistry, manufacturing and controls and related manufacturing activities; Vaxcyte’s reliance on third-party manufacturers; potential delays or inability to obtain and maintain required regulatory approvals for its vaccine candidates, and the risks and uncertainties inherent with preclinical and clinical development processes; the success, cost and timing of all development activities and clinical trials; sufficiency of cash and other funding to support Vaxcyte’s development programs and other operating expenses; and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which could materially and adversely affect Vaxcyte’s business and operations. These and other risks are described more fully in Vaxcyte’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 11, 2021 or in other documents Vaxcyte subsequently files with or furnishes to the SEC. Vaxcyte undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations. Readers should not rely upon the information in this press release as current or accurate after its publication date.

Contacts:

Andrew Guggenhime, President and Chief Financial Officer

Vaxcyte, Inc.

650-837-0111

investors@vaxcyte.com

Janet Graesser, Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Vaxcyte, Inc.

917-685-8799

media@vaxcyte.com