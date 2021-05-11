Cal Water Prepared for Drought in its Service Areas

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following Governor Newsom’s addition of 39 counties to the emergency drought declaration yesterday, California Water Service (Cal Water) encouraged its customers to conserve water as much as possible, particularly as the state enters the warmer spring and summer months. The declaration brings the following 12 Cal Water districts under the drought emergency: Bakersfield (Kern County), Chico (Butte County), Dixon (Solano County), Kern River Valley (Kern County), Livermore (Alameda County), Marysville (Yuba County), Oroville (Butte County), Redwood Valley (Sonoma and Lake Counties), Selma (Fresno County), Stockton (San Joaquin County), Visalia (Tulare County), and Willows (Glenn County).



The utility has been preparing to meet customers’ needs in preparation for drought conditions. While some preparations are specific to local service areas, efforts across all of its districts include:

Replacing, repairing, and upgrading infrastructure to minimize water loss;

Identifying and repairing leaks through a Water Loss Auditing and Control Program;

Developing 30-year Water Supply and Facilities Master Plans, which enable the utility to identify and address potential gaps in supplies; and

Updating its Conservation Master Plan to help determine programs that would most benefit local customers and reduce water use.

“Although our efforts are critically important, they can’t take the place of customer conservation efforts,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “Our customers throughout our service areas have done a tremendous job with their conservation efforts when needed, and we look forward to partnering with them again as we face another drought.”



Cal Water encourages customers to utilize its industry-leading conservation program to help save water. The utility offers:

Rebates on high-efficiency appliances and devices;

A free conservation kit that includes a garden hose nozzle with shutoff valve, high-efficiency showerheads, faucet aerators, and more;

Educational resources; and

A smart landscape tune-up program that includes an irrigation system evaluation along with installation of efficient devices and repair of irrigation leaks at no cost to customers.

Cal Water also reminds residents and businesses to continue observing the prohibited uses of water that have been in effect. Water-wasting activities include, in part, using water on outdoor landscaping that causes runoff onto adjacent properties or paved areas; using water during or within 48 hours after measurable rainfall; using a hose to wash vehicles unless the hose has a shutoff nozzle or similar device; and using water in a fountain or other decorative water feature, except where part of a recirculating system.

Cal Water customers can visit calwater.com/conservation for information on conservation programs along with a full list of prohibited uses of water.