Wowitel upgrades Applications for more user-friendly international features

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wowitel, the only global communications leader offering full voice, streaming and texting connections at one flat, unlimited rate, is fine-tuning its user interactions to be easy for its subscribers while utilizing proprietary trade secrets to maintain elaborate interfacing technology on the back end to complete the connections.



No other available service allows you to connect to others, regardless of global locality, knowing you are not trading your privacy and personal data for a few dollars – or requesting any personal data from your friends, family members or business associates to do the same in order to connect with them.

Wowitel has in place a substantial multi-year, multi-billion dollar agreement which has been finalized for foreign distribution. Wowitel continues to receive numerous inquiries from companies with large distribution resources to have regional exclusive marketing rights. Additional joint ventures will be carefully considered and only added once all safeguarding protections are in place.

“This is an exciting and soon-to-be explosive time to bring these services to a global market which is clearly starving for relief from the relentless onslaught of big tech. We look forward to reporting increased revenues every quarter this year while providing a much needed and anticipated, safe and secure alternative to keeping your communication needs private along with others you care about,” said Gene Curcio, President and CEO. “Wowitel is poised to take off and be THE safe new source to replace lower grade communications alternatives in the world market.”

Website: wowitel.com

Contact info: g.curcio@wowitel.com

