EDAP Reports First Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Operational Update

Generated record first quarter revenue of EUR 10.3 million (USD 12.4 million), an increase of 35.4% year-over-year

Increased gross margin year-over-year to 42.4%, contributing to a profitable quarter

Raised gross proceeds of approximately $28 million through an underwritten offering of American Depository Shares (ADSs)

Strong cash position of EUR 24.4 million (USD 28.6 million) as of March 31, 2021, excluding $28 million of gross proceeds raised in April

Company to host a conference call tomorrow, May 12, at 8:30 am ET



LYON, France, May 11, 2021 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (the “Company”), a global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, announced today unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2021 and provided an update on strategic and operational developments.

Marc Oczachowski, EDAP's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are thrilled to have completed a successful offering in April which, added to our existing strong cash position, provides funding to achieve potentially value-creating milestones across all aspects of our business. We are acutely focused on driving accelerating growth in the US by building market access and coverage now that our Category 1 CPT code is in place. We also continue to advance our Phase 2 endometriosis program and have now opened a second trial site in France where we commenced patient treatments last week.

“While we continue to experience some effect of COVID-19 on our operations, we are pleased with the global performance of our business as compared to the first quarter of last year. We grew revenue by 35.4%, expanded our gross margin to 42.4%, and generated a profitable quarter for the company. We also saw continued growth in our Focal One and HIFU treatments in the US, reflecting increasing awareness and adoption of our next generation HIFU technology.”

“In summary, with our strong balance sheet and US growth initiatives continuing to gain traction, I believe we are well positioned to drive growing adoption of HIFU for the management of prostate cancer in 2021,” Mr. Oczachowski concluded.

First Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenue for the first quarter 2021 was EUR 10.3 million (USD 12.4 million), an increase of 35.4% compared to total revenue of EUR 7.6 million (USD 8.4 million) for the same period in 2020.

Total revenue in the HIFU business for the first quarter 2021 was EUR 1.8 million (USD 2.2 million), a decline of 6.2% as compared to EUR 1.9 million (USD 2.1 million) for the first quarter of 2020.

Total revenue in the LITHO business for the first quarter 2021 was EUR 2.9 million (USD 3.5 million), roughly flat with EUR 2.9 million (USD 3.2 million) for the first quarter of 2020.

Total revenue in the Distribution business for the first quarter 2021 was EUR 5.6 million (USD 6.7 million), a 102.5 % increase compared to EUR 2.8 million (USD 3.1 million) for the first quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the first quarter 2021 was EUR 4.4 million (USD 5.2 million), compared to EUR 3.1 million (USD 3.4 million) for the year-ago period. Gross profit margin on net sales was 42.4% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 40.2% in the year-ago period. The increase in gross profit year-over-year was due to higher sales effect on fixed costs.

Operating expenses were EUR 4.1 million (USD 5.0 million) for the first quarter of 2021, compared to EUR 4.5 million (USD 5.0 million) for the same period in 2020.

Operating profit for the first quarter of 2021 was EUR 0.2 million (USD 0.3 million), compared to an operating loss of EUR 1.5 million (USD 1.6 million) in the first quarter of 2020.

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was EUR 0.8 million (USD 0.9 million), or EUR 0.03 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of EUR 1.3 million (USD 1.4 million), or EUR (0.04) per diluted share in the year-ago period.

As of March 31, 2021, the company held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 24.4 million (USD 28.6 million), as compared to EUR 24.7 million (USD 30.2 million) as of December 31, 2020. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, the completed an underwritten public offering of its American Depository Shares that yielded gross proceeds of approximately $28 million.

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, and us.hifu-prostate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to us or not currently considered material by us, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the clinical status and market acceptance of our HIFU devices and the continued market potential for our lithotripsy and distribution divisions, as well as the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand for our devices and services. Factors that may cause such a difference may also include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in particular, in the sections "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F.

EDAP TMS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands of Euros and U.S. Dollars, except per share data)



Three Months Ended : Three Months Ended : Mar. 31,

2021

Euros



Mar. 31,

2020

Euros Mar. 31,

2021

$US Mar. 31,

2020

$US Sales of medical equipment 6,691 4,125 8,023 4,551 Net Sales of RPP and Leases 1,212 1,255 1,453 1,385 Sales of spare parts, supplies and Services 2,396 2,228 2,873 2,458 TOTAL NET SALES 10,299 7,608 12,349 8,394 Other revenues 3 2 3 2 TOTAL REVENUES 10,302 7,610 12,353 8,395 Cost of sales (5,932) (4,548) (7,112) (5,018) GROSS PROFIT 4,371 3,062 5,241 3,378 Research & development expenses (851) (1,042) (1,020) (1,150) S, G & A expenses (3,281) (3,480) (3,934) (3,839) Total operating expenses (4,132) (4,522) (4,954) (4,989) OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) 239 (1,460) 287 (1,611) Interest (expense) income, net 164 (20) 196 (22) Currency exchange gains (loss), net 489 289 587 319 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES AND MINORITY INTEREST 892 (1,191) 1,070 (1,315) Income tax (expense) credit (119) (116) (143) (128) NET INCOME (LOSS)



773 (1,308) 927 (1,443) Earning per share – Basic 0.03 (0.04) 0.03 (0.05) Average number of shares used in computation of EPS 29,189,955 29,141,566 29,189,955 29,141,566 Earning per share – Diluted 0.03 (0.04) 0.03 (0.05) Average number of shares used in computation of EPS for positive net income



30,352,216 29,141,566 30,352,216 29,141,566

NOTE: Translated for convenience of the reader to U.S. dollars at the 2021 average three months’ noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.1990 USD, and 2020 average three months noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.1033 USD



EDAP TMS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS HIGHLIGHTS

(Amounts in thousands of Euros and U.S. Dollars)

Mar. 31,

2021

Euros



Dec. 31,

2020

Euros Mar. 31,

2021

$US Dec. 31,

2020

$US Cash, cash equivalents and short-term treasury investments 24,382 24,696 28,630 30,201 Account receivables, net 10,264 12,339 12,053 15,090 Inventory 8,348 7,989 9,802 9,771 Other current assets 564 369 662 451 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 43,557 45,393 51,147 55,513 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,570 5,599 6,540 6,847 Goodwill 2,412 2,412 2,832 2,949 Other non-current assets 1,761 1,790 2,068 2,189 TOTAL ASSETS 53,299 55,193 62,587 67,498 Accounts payable & other accrued liabilities 9,374 10,485 11,008 12,823 Deferred revenues, current portion 3,011 2,701 3,535 3,304 Short term borrowing 1,391 2,638 1,634 3,227 Other current liabilities 5,492 5,679 6,449 6,945 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 19,268 21,504 22,626 26,298 Obligations under operating and finance leases non-current 1,679 1,653 1,972 2,022 Long term debt, non-current 1,157 1,143 1,359 1,397 Deferred revenues, non-current 837 926 983 1,132 Other long term liabilities 3,502 3,720 4,112 4,549 TOTAL LIABILITIES 26,443 28,945 31,051 35,399 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’EQUITY 26,856 26,248 31,536 32,099 TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 53,299 55,193 62,587 67,498

NOTE: Translated for convenience of the reader to U.S. dollars at the noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.1743 USD on March 31, 2021 and at the noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.2229 USD, on December 31, 2020

EDAP TMS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands of Euros)

3-months ended

Mar. 31, 2021

Euros 12-months ended

Dec. 31, 2020

Euros 3-months ended Mar. 31, 2021

$US 12-months ended

Dec. 31 2020

$US NET INCOME (LOSS) 773 (1,704) 927 (1,955) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash generated by (used in) operating activities(1) 167 3,790 201 4,349 OPERATING CASH FLOW 940 2,087 1,128 2,394 Increase/Decrease in operating assets and liabilities 539 (110) 646 (126) NET CASH GENERATED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 1,479 1,977 1,774 2,269 Short term investments(2) - - - - Additions to capitalized assets produced by the company and other capital expenditures (294) (2,011) (353) (2,307) NET CASH GENERATED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (294) (2,011) (353) (2,307) NET CASH GENERATED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES (1,230) 3,201 (1,475) 3,673 NET EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (269) 642 (1,517) 3,118 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (314) 3,810 (1,571) 6,752

(1) including Share based compensation expenses for 28 thousands of Euros at the end of March 2021, and 160 thousands of Euros at the end of December 2020

(2) Short term investments are comprised of money market funds

NOTE: Translated for convenience of the reader to U.S. dollars at the 2021 average three months’ noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.1990 USD and at the 2020 average twelve months’ noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.1474 USD

EDAP TMS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

(Amounts in thousands of Euros)





HIFU

Division



ESWL

Division



Distribution

Division



Reconciling

Items



Total After Consolidation



Sales of goods



487



1,212



4,992



6,691 Sales of RPPs & Leases 888 262 62 1,212 Sales of spare parts & services 427 1,420 549 2,396 TOTAL NET SALES



1,802 2,895 5,603 10,299 Other revenues



3 0 0 3 TOTAL REVENUES 1,805 2,895 5,603 10,302 GROSS PROFIT

(% of Total Revenues) 690 38.2 % 1,422 49.1% 2,259 40.3% 4,371 42.4%



Research & Development



(582) (196) (73) (851) Total SG&A plus depreciation (918) (657) (1,344) (362) (3,281)



OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)



(810)



570



841



(362)



239





